Simranjit Singh Thandi: Ex-England youth thrilled with recognition at Punjab United vs Sporting Khalsa friendly

Former England youth international Simranjit Singh Thandi says his story demonstrates “anything is possible” as he prepares to be recognised at a pre-season friendly ahead of South Asian Heritage Month.

Singh Thandi's reputation across Europe has grown after a sterling second half of the season at Cypriot top-division side Doxa Katokopias. The former Stoke City full-back started 16 matches out of 18, with his performances earning him a spot in the 2023/24 British South Asians in Football Team of the Season.

The team will go on show in Gravesend when Punjab United host Sporting Khalsa at the Steve Cook Stadium on July 13 in the second annual celebratory fixture between the two sides ahead of South Asian Heritage Month, which runs from July 18 to August 17.

Punjab United and Sporting Khalsa both have Sikh owners and both teams play in Step 4 of the National League System, in the eighth tier of English football.

Singh Thandi, who had a spell as a youngster at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Leicester (GNG Leicester FC), admits that he is thrilled his story will be showcased in the beating heart of the community, five days before the start of South Asian Heritage Month.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the Team of the Season. It's an incredible feeling. There are some brilliant players in there, so to be alongside them is a good feeling," the former England U17 international told Sky Sports News.

"For people to recognise what we have done as well is a great thing.

"I feel like it gives me an opportunity to inspire those who are trying to push on and become footballers by showing what's possible and by showing what can be achieved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Meet Chipie, the driving force behind a club, Punjab United, that has achieved incredible things in just two decades in the football pyramid (Credit: Sky Bet)

"A lot of British South Asians and Sikh youngsters ask me how I feel now that I have got to this level and I say to them if you put in a shift, work hard, keep focused and you stay consistent then you can aspire to be anything.

Image: Leicester City midfielder Arjan Raikhy joined Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at last year's launch of the groundbreaking South Asians in Football Team of the Season when Sporting Khalsa hosted Punjab United

"It's important people know that anything is possible and I hope they stick with whatever journey they are so that they can achieve their dreams."

Hamza has 'done really well for himself'

Singh Thandi spent a decade at Leicester City's academy prior to turning pro at Stoke - and the defender's appearance in the South Asians in Football Team of the season sees him reunited with British-Bangladeshi midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

"I remember playing with him when I was growing up in the U14s and U15s and he was in the U16s and the U18s," Singh Thandi recalls.

"It was great to get to know him when I was a kid growing up, because we actually used to ball boy at Leicester first-team games!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Leicester youngster Sim Thandi reflected on his move to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca where he made his senior debut in a 4-0 Europa League qualifying win against Levski Sofia last season

"He's done really well for himself. I saw that he was captain for a few games as well last season, and Leicester got promoted which is massive.

"To be alongside him in the Team of the Season is great - just like being with an old friend, you know what I mean."

