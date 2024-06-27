Manchester United captain Katie Zelem joins Mary Earps in leaving on free transfer in latest high-profile departure

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has left the Women's Super League club after her contract expired.

The midfielder's departure comes after it was revealed that goalkeeper Mary Earps is to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Zelem had played for United since the senior women's team was formed in 2018 and the 28-year-old made more than 100 appearances.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to place on record their thanks to Katie for her excellent service and wish her the best of luck in the next phase of her career," a statement from the club read.

Zelem joined United aged eight and was part of the academy until 2013, when she started her senior career at Liverpool as United had no women's team at the time.

A season with Juventus followed before Zelem returned to United and helped them gain promotion to the WSL in their debut season.

Zelem captained United to second place in the WSL in 2022/23, their highest finish, and to their first major trophy last campaign when they defeated Tottenham 4-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

She has also made 12 senior appearances for England, and was part of the Lionesses squad which reached the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Nikita Parris is also out of contract next week and considering offers from other clubs. If she leaves United, it will be four senior players departing on free transfers with Lucia Garcia also seeking pastures new.

There has been interest from clubs in WSL and Europe for Grace Clinton. The England midfielder spent last season on loan at Tottenham, who would like to sign her permanently this summer.

Clinton has one year left on her current contract.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made comments last week which were not universally well-received by fans after he admitted United have not begun planning for the women's team, focusing on solving the issues on the men's side first.

"We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet," he told Bloomberg. "We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues, and that's been pretty full time for the first six months."

When asked if the plans were to be confirmed, Ratcliffe added, "Correct."

Bronze to make Barcelona exit

England defender Lucy Bronze will leave Barcelona this summer, the Spanish club have announced.

The 32-year-old right-back joined Barca from Manchester City in 2022 and will now depart after two trophy-laden seasons.

Bronze made 70 appearances for Barcelona, winning seven trophies, but will not renew her contract that expires on June 30.

Bronze won seven titles out of a possible eight during her time in Spain, including the Women's Champions League, Liga F and Spanish Super Cup all twice alongside a Copa de la Reina.

A Barcelona statement read: "The club wishes Lucy Bronze the best of luck and success in her new stage, both personally and professionally."

England will still be represented at Barca despite Bronze's exit, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck having signed a deal with the club earlier this month and Keira Walsh also in the squad.