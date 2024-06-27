Scottish Women's Premier League 2024/25 fixtures, dates and schedule: Celtic start against Dundee United

Champions Celtic will kick off their Scottish Women's Premier League title defence at home to Dundee United on August 11.

They pipped their Old Firm rivals to a first title win on the final day of last season, and this time out Rangers will start their campaign at Aberdeen, while 16-time champions Glasgow City visit Montrose.

Newly promoted Queen's Park start life in the top flight at home to Hearts, while Spartans take on Motherwell and Partick Thistle face Hibernian on the opening weekend.

The second weekend of the season will see Celtic visit Glasgow City in what will be a key clash in the title race on August 18, while the first Old Firm meeting of the campaign takes place on October 2 as Rangers host Celtic.

Just 11 days later the Gers will then travel to Glasgow City on October 13 in another crucial game as clubs battle for top spot.

The next Old Firm is on November 17, while City's second game against Celtic is on February 16 and before that they meet Rangers again on December 15.

The first Edinburgh derby is on September 8 as Hibernian host Hearts, while the reverse of that fixture is on November 17.

The final round of matches before the split takes place on March 2, with all teams then playing those in their half of the table twice again - as the season ends on May 18.

Elsewhere, in the SWPL 2, Boroughmuir Thistle face Ayr United, Gartcairn host St Johnstone, Hamilton Academical play Livingston and Rossvale start against Kilmarnock on the opening day on August 11.

'Another compelling season awaits'

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, said: "This is an incredibly exciting day in the calendar as clubs, players, coaches, and fans start to plan for the season ahead and can see what fixtures lie ahead as we enter into the third season of the new SWPL.

"After yet another dramatic end to last season, there's a growing level of anticipation and excitement around fixture release day and the upcoming campaign.

"We can expect two extremely competitive and entertaining divisions again. We have had three different league winners in the last three years, showing how exciting the title race is. We anticipate another compelling season as clubs battle to finish in the top-six in the SWPL and fight to avoid relegation in both leagues. With three new teams in SWPL 2 for the first time, there is an element of the unknown to complement the traditionally tight league which is a fascinating prospect.

"With the upcoming changes to the league format ahead of the 2025/26 season three teams will be relegated from the SWPL this season. I have no doubt this will add to the drama of the forthcoming season and result in an even more competitive environment as we continue to develop the elite women's game for years to come.

"Alongside our clubs, we can't wait to get the new campaign started and to build on the momentum and success of last season."

What are the key dates for the 2024/25 SWPL season?

Start date - August 11

SWPL 1 winter break - December 23 to January 12, 2025

SWPL 2 winter break - December 16 to January 4, 2025

Final pre-split fixtures - March 2, 2025

Final round of matches - May 18, 2025

Play-off finals - May 22/23, 2025

Sky Sports Cup final - March 22 or 23, 2025

