Celtic win Scottish Women's Premier League from Rangers after Hibs win

Elena Sadiku praised her Celtic side's persistence after they secured their first Scottish Women's Premier League title with a dramatic late winner against Hibernian on the final day of the season.

The Hoops went into the game level on points with Rangers - and a superior goal difference of 16 - so knew a win would seal their first league title.

However, after missing out on top spot last season it looked like history could be repeating itself again.

Celtic - who had scored 107 goals prior to Sunday's game - could not find a way through against Hibs. Meanwhile, across Glasgow, Rangers were 4-0 ahead against Partick Thistle.

But Amy Gallacher popped up with a 90th-minute goal for Celtic to ensure an historic 1-0 triumph for Sadiku's team.

"This is a moment I will never forget," said the Celtic head coach. "I'm very happy and so proud of the players. They deserve it so much. We never stop, we never stop. We really tried all the time and that's why I'm so proud."

Sadiku was appointed by Celtic in January following the departure of Fran Alonso to Houston Dash. The Swede is excited about the prospect of overseeing more success in Glasgow.

"I've been here for five months but it already feels like home," she said. "This is a new start because I believe that as a club we can take steps forward.

"We've started really well but we can keep building. I'm so excited to celebrate this title and to plan for the future as well."

Elsewhere, Hamilton Accies lost 3-0 at home to Montrose, meaning they have been relegated while Dundee United finish 11th after defeat to Motherwell.

After missing out on the title Rangers must now pick themselves up for Sunday's Scottish Cup final where they face Hearts and could secure a domestic double - having already won the League Cup.

