Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Gareth Southgate was appointed England manager in 2016; England reached first World Cup semi-final for 28 years in 2018 and first major men's final in 55 years at Euro 2020 during his tenure; but Southgate was unable to win first men's silverware since 1966 during his eight-year spell

Tuesday 16 July 2024 11:01, UK

Image: Gareth Southgate has left his job as England manager

Gareth Southgate has left his role as England manager.

The news comes two days after England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The 53-year-old had been Three Lions boss for eight years and exits the role after a fourth major tournament in charge.

Southgate stepped up from the U21s to take charge of the senior side following Sam Allardyce's abrupt exit in September 2016 and guided England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The former England defender then led his side to the final of Euro 2020 - which they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley - before a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

His final tournament in charge was this summer, as England were edged out 2-1 by Spain in the final. England became the first team in the history of the European Championships to lose consecutive finals.

Southgate's contract with the FA was due to expire at the end of this year, but ahead of Euro 2024, he admitted to German publication Bild the tournament would likely be his last if England did not lift the trophy.

The highs and lows of Southgate's tenure

during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia.
Image: Southgate guided England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in his first major tournament
  • September 2016 - Appointed England manager
  • July 2018 - England reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years but lose 2-1 to Croatia
  • June 2019 - England reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League but lose 3-1 to Netherlands
Southgate talks to his players ahead of the shootout
Image: Southgate's England lost the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on penalties
  • July 2021 - England reach the final of the Euros for the first time but lose to Italy on penalties after a 1-1 draw
  • September 2022 - England are relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after failing to win any of their six matches
  • December 2022 - England are knocked out of the World Cup by France in the quarter-finals
  • July 2024 - England reach the Euro 2024 final with dramatic knockout wins over Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands - but lose to Spain in Berlin.
