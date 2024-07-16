Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Gareth Southgate has left his role as England manager.

The news comes two days after England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The 53-year-old had been Three Lions boss for eight years and exits the role after a fourth major tournament in charge.

Southgate stepped up from the U21s to take charge of the senior side following Sam Allardyce's abrupt exit in September 2016 and guided England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The former England defender then led his side to the final of Euro 2020 - which they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley - before a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup.

His final tournament in charge was this summer, as England were edged out 2-1 by Spain in the final. England became the first team in the history of the European Championships to lose consecutive finals.

Southgate's contract with the FA was due to expire at the end of this year, but ahead of Euro 2024, he admitted to German publication Bild the tournament would likely be his last if England did not lift the trophy.

More to follow...

The highs and lows of Southgate's tenure

Image: Southgate guided England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in his first major tournament

September 2016 - Appointed England manager

- Appointed England manager July 2018 - England reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years but lose 2-1 to Croatia

- England reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years but lose 2-1 to Croatia June 2019 - England reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League but lose 3-1 to Netherlands

Image: Southgate's England lost the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on penalties