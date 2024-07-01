Mary Earps: PSG sign England goalkeeper on free transfer following Manchester United exit

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Mary Earps on a free transfer following her Manchester United exit.

Earps has signed a three-year deal with PSG after running down her United contract this summer.

The England No 1 said: "Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a fantastic opportunity.

"I'm very honoured to become a Parisian and I can't wait to play alongside my new team-mates. Together, we're going to give our all to help the club shine and make our fans proud.

"I'm determined to contribute to our future success so that Paris Saint-Germain continues to rank among Europe's top clubs."

Earps was named goalkeeper of the year at the FIFA Best awards in 2022 and 2023. She was in goal for England when they won the Euros in 2022 and saved a penalty in the World Cup final - which they lost to Spain - a year later.

After spells with Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Doncaster, Coventry, Birmingham, Bristol, Reading and Wolfsburg, Earps joined United in 2019.

The 31-year-old - who won the FA Cup with United this season - was in talks with the club over extending her contract for the past two seasons but no agreement was found.

United turned down a world-record offer for a women's goalkeeper from Arsenal last year but have now lost Earps for free, as well as captain Katie Zelem, who also left upon the expiry of her contract.