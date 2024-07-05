Vivianne Miedema: Man City sign Women's Super League record goalscorer on free transfer after Arsenal exit

Manchester City have completed the signing of Vivianne Miedema, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Clubs across Europe and North America were interested in the forward but the 27-year-old has moved to City on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal at the end of her contract.

Miedema is the WSL's all-time leading scorer. However, she has started just eight league matches over the past two seasons due to injury, including an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in December 2022.

Miedema, who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, won the WSL with the Gunners in 2019, as well as the League Cup in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

The Netherlands international's decision to leave north London was mutual. Miedema was understood to be keen on a fresh challenge while Arsenal are looking to reinvest in their squad.

Upon signing, Miedema said: "The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles.

"Looking to the future, I've always said I want to play with the best players in the world and I think City have got that.

"I haven't played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come. I hope I'm going to be able to help the team as much as I can do.

"I am just really excited to be part of the team and for the girls to hopefully help me and get me back to my best. If I get back to my best again then we can achieve really nice things together.

"I do think this is the place to be right now. In the end, it was an easy choice for me.

"I want to challenge myself every day in training but also every single week in the games we play."

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We're really looking forward to welcoming Viv to City and seeing her flourish over the next three years.

"Our ambition is to compete on the highest stage and for the highest honours, and Viv is aligned to this desire.

"She's a top talent that I'm excited to work with, as she's a player I've always admired. Viv will be a real asset to the team."

Miedema also reunites with her Netherlands team-mates Jill Roord - herself coming back from an ACL injury - and Kerstin Casparij.

She will join up with Man City for pre-season training at the end of July.

Miedema joins formidable Man City attack

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"After missing out on the WSL title by goal difference to Chelsea last season, Taylor and his team are trying to make sure that doesn't happen again this time.

"Manchester City are building quite the potent attacking force. Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly are on either wing, Bunny Shaw is through the middle and Miedema can play in the No. 10 role or just off Shaw.

"That's before we even talk about the return of Jill Roord, the breakthrough of Jess Park and the calming influence of Yui Hasegawa in central midfield.

"Miedema's arrival could also prove to be the best business of the window. Firstly, it's a free transfer.

"And, despite writing her name repeatedly into WSL history in her seven years at Arsenal, the forward is just 27 and, arguably, hitting her peak years.

"She too will have something to prove after 18 months of injury disappointments and setbacks. That should be a stark warning for other WSL teams.

"It is time for Miedema to see if she can shine elsewhere in the WSL - and win more silverware along the way."

Analysis: Miedema has unfinished business in English football

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

"The WSL's all-time leading goal scorer is joining the team that finished runners-up in the league last season, only missing out on goal difference.

"She joins what could be a terrifying, phenomenal front line which includes last season's WSL player of the year and top scorer Bunny Shaw. They've also got Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Mary Fowler. Manchester City are going all out as they try to end their eight-year wait without a WSL trophy.

"As for Miedema herself, we know she was a hugely successful striker at Arsenal. The last couple of seasons have not quite gone according to plan, suffering that horrible ACL injury.

"It took a while to get back and I think she did not quite have the kind of relationship she wanted with head coach Jonas Eidevall. She changed her position and it never quite clicked under his system.

"Now she gets a fresh start at a team looking to make a huge impact on the league and Miedema feels like she's got unfinished business in English football."