England's Ivan Toney admits having the 'hump' with Gareth Southgate over late Slovakia substitution

Ivan Toney has admitted he had the "hump" with Gareth Southgate after being brought on as a 94th-minute substitute in England's win over Slovakia.

The Three Lions were seconds from heading out of Euro 2024 when Toney was introduced, but Jude Bellingham's dramatic goal took the game to extra-time.

Toney then claimed the assist for Harry Kane's winner, with Southgate joking after the win the striker was "disgusted" with only being used as a late replacement.

Asked how he made up with the manager, Toney - who is bidding to be part of the England team that takes on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday - said: "By winning!"

He added: "Every player's going to have the hump when they're not playing games, especially when there's one minute to go.

"Luckily we managed to get the equaliser, then it was up to me to put myself in a better space and get out my mood. I did that and managed to contribute to getting H's [Harry Kane's] goal.

"I've got a guy who's always talking about controlling your emotions and, in that moment, it was time to control your emotions.

"I was annoyed but there were still 30 minutes of football to play. You've got to come out of that mood and focus."

'Racial abuse won't stop me taking pen'

Toney's arrival onto the field in Gelsenkirchen as a late substitute against Slovakia was his first appearance at Euro 2024 and just his fourth cap for England.

But the striker's remarkable penalty record - he has scored 30 of the 32 he has taken in his career - could prove invaluable for Southgate should England be taken to a shootout in Germany.

England's last shootout was in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, when they lost to Italy after Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho failed to score their spot-kicks.

All three players received racial abuse after the game - something Toney has also experienced at Brentford - but he says that would not prevent him from stepping forward if England find themselves in a similar situation this summer.

"I'm a confident person," Toney said. "If I score, I score. If I miss, I miss. You have to step up and have the courage to take a penalty.

"For those that racially abuse a player for missing a penalty or doing something wrong, then more fool them."

Asked for the source of his confidence, Toney said: "I think it's within [you] and within the people around you.

"The manager puts trust into you so it's everyone around you."