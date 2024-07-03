Mary Earps: Sarina Weigman says England goalkeeper expected to be fit for crucial Euro qualifiers

Goalkeeper Mary Earps is likely to be available for selection as England prepare for July's European qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Sweden.

Goalkeeper Earps, who recently announced her decision to leave Manchester United and join PSG, was included in the 25-player group despite still struggling with a hip injury picked up against France last month.

She will continue her rehabilitation at a training camp in the Netherlands, along with full-back Niamh Charles, but manager Sarina Wiegman is expecting her to feature as England attempt to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

Wiegman's side, currently third in Group A3 with seven points, are behind second-placed Sweden on goal difference, with France leading the four-team pool - which also includes Ireland - on nine points.

Image: Mary Earps was forced off in June's qualifiers with a hip injury

Although forward Lauren James misses out with an injury she picked up playing for Chelsea at the end of the domestic season, the England boss provided a positive update on first-choice goalkeeper Earps.

"She's doing well." Weigman said. "We're working on rehab still, but [Earps] is progressing well. And as far as it stands now, she will be available for July 12 and 16."

Earps recently joined an ever-growing list of English players leaving the Women's Super League to pursue a new challenge abroad, something that Wiegman supports.

"We've seen [successful] transfers from [WSL] players that went abroad," she said. "For example Keira [Walsh], she went to Barcelona. After she made the decision look at where we are now, I think she made a very good choice - it was her choice.

"I wouldn't say I want [the players] to stay here, or go there. I want them to take the best decision for them in that moment to be the best player they can be."

The Lionesses face the Netherlands in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 4, ahead of two crucial qualifying games, with the chance to finish top of their pool outside of their control.

Image: England boosted hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2025 with victory over France last time out

Despite that, England only trail Sweden in the stakes by one goal, and so targeting a high-scoring victory against Ireland will give them the best chance of securing safe passage to next summer's finals in Switzerland - and the opportunity to defend their Euros crown.

"We started our camps two weeks ago, players come in differently." Wiegman said. "What we're trying to do is help them to get fresh and fit for these two games.

"Of course, we want to get results - we always go into camp wanting to win games. And that's what we need to do now, because we really want to qualify. Hopefully, then, we can begin to prepare for the Euros."