Andy Considine: Former Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Scotland defender announces retirement

Aberdeen legend Andy Considine has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

The defender made his professional debut in 2004 and spent almost 20 years with the Dons, making 645 appearances.

He was part of their League Cup-winning team in 2014, which was his only piece of major silverware.

Considine was 33 when he earned his three Scotland caps, and became the oldest Scotland debutant since Ronnie Simpson 53 years earlier when he made his international debut against Slovakia in October 2020.

Image: Considine spent two seasons at St Johnstone after leaving Aberdeen

He left Pittodrie in 2022 and spent two seasons at St Johnstone, where he made 71 appearances.

"Sad because it's over but smiling because it happened," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you football."

Considine scored 43 club goals, including a hat-trick against Dundee in 2017.

