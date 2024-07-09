Craig Bellamy: Former Wales captain Bellamy succeeds Rob Page as national team manager

Craig Bellamy has been named as the new Wales manager.

Bellamy succeeds Rob Page - who was sacked last month - after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new manager Scott Parker.

He has signed a contract until 2028.

Senior FAW (Football Association of Wales) figures including chief executive Noel Mooney and technical director David Adams had been at the heart of the search for Wales' new manager.

Bellamy, 44, is a former Wales captain who played 78 times for his country between 1998 and 2013.

"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it's the proudest moment of my career," Bellamy said in a statement released on the FAW's official website.

"It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge.

"I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can't wait to get started with our Nations League games in September."

Bellamy's first game in charge will be on Friday September 6, when Turkey visit the Cardiff City Stadium.

'I just couldn't turn it down'

After leaving Burnley - where he had worked as first team coach under Vincent Kompany since July 2022 - Bellamy penned a message to the Clarets' fans.

"From the first moment I walked into the training ground at Burnley, I knew it was the right club for me and I have loved every moment since.

"The relationships I have with Alan [Pace], JJ [Watt] and all the people at the club, in every department, made my time at Burnley special and leaving a truly difficult decision.

Image: Bellamy had been working under Vincent Kompany at Burnley

"But the chance to be the manager of Wales, my country, has always been a dream that has never left me and a chance I just couldn't turn down.

"I wish Scotty all the very best, he's a good person and a close friend and the club is in great hands.

"To all the Burnley fans that made me feel so welcome - thank you and I'll see you again soon! Belluz."

Clarets chairman Alan Pace added: "I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager."

"Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I've admired his leadership, knowledge and passion."

"I am certain that he will continue to find success in his new role and I wish him the very best of luck."