Craig Bellamy: Former Wales captain succeeds Rob Page as national team manager

Craig Bellamy has been named as the new Wales manager.

Bellamy succeeds Rob Page - who was sacked last month - after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new manager Scott Parker.

He has signed a contract until 2028.

Senior FAW (Football Association of Wales) figures including chief executive Noel Mooney and technical director David Adams had been at the heart of the search for Wales' new manager.

Bellamy, 44, is a former Wales captain who played 78 times for his country between 1998 and 2013.

"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it's the proudest moment of my career," Bellamy said in a statement released on the FAW's official website.

"It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge.

"I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can't wait to get started with our Nations League games in September."

Bellamy's first game in charge will be on Friday September 6, when Turkey visit the Cardiff City Stadium.

'I just couldn't turn it down'

After leaving Burnley - where he had worked as first team coach under Vincent Kompany since July 2022 - Bellamy penned a message to the Clarets' fans.

"From the first moment I walked into the training ground at Burnley, I knew it was the right club for me and I have loved every moment since.

"The relationships I have with Alan [Pace], JJ [Watt] and all the people at the club, in every department, made my time at Burnley special and leaving a truly difficult decision.

Image: Bellamy had been working under Vincent Kompany at Burnley

"But the chance to be the manager of Wales, my country, has always been a dream that has never left me and a chance I just couldn't turn down.

"I wish Scotty all the very best, he's a good person and a close friend and the club is in great hands.

"To all the Burnley fans that made me feel so welcome - thank you and I'll see you again soon! Belluz."

Clarets chairman Alan Pace added: "I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager."

"Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I've admired his leadership, knowledge and passion."

"I am certain that he will continue to find success in his new role and I wish him the very best of luck."

'Bellamy will be expected to qualify for World Cup'

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes:

"It was a fairly extensive and exhaustive search. The FAW said they would look beyond Welsh coaches, and look at the other Home Nations and abroad.

"We know they spoke to a number of candidates. Osian Roberts, who was previously an assistant under Chris Coleman and is now at Como in Italy, was spoken to but said it wasn't the right time.

Image: Rob Page was sacked this summer after missing out on Euro 2024

"Thierry Henry was spoken to, as was Willy Sagnol, the Georgia manager. But it was always about the right person for the role and given there is a great link between the Welsh team, the Welsh people and the Welsh language, having a Welsh person there is something that fits.

"With Bellamy, you'd have to go far to find someone as passionate about his country as he is. He won't have a huge amount of time because the Nations League is up shortly - Bellamy's first match will be against Turkey in Cardiff on September 6.

"After that is qualification for the World Cup. Wales want and expect to be there, and missing out on the Euros is one of the reasons Rob Page lost his job."

Earnshaw: Bellamy has changed since playing days

Image: Robert Earnshaw played alongside Craig Bellamy for Wales

Robert Earnshaw, the former Wales striker who played alongside Bellamy for his country, told Sky Sports News: "It's an excellent appointment.

"When I was thinking, 'who could take Wales forward?' He was one of the first names I thought about. He's got a very sharp mind, a great passion for the game and they've made the right choice."

Earnshaw also dismissed fears over Bellamy's lack of experience, saying: "It's a step up, but I've seen it. Mark Hughes, who gave me my debut, went on to do great things with Wales and other clubs. It was his first job.

"Gary Speed's first big role was with Wales. This is in the same category. He's waited for an opportunity like this. He's ready for it."

He's [Bellamy] changed a little bit and tweaked how he thinks and talks, as you have to as a manager. He's going to bring that energy.

Bellamy was renowned for his fiery personality as a player, but Earnshaw says his former international team-mate has mellowed since moving into coaching, explaining: "In the dressing room, he's very much like you see. He's very passionate. He tells it as it is.

"He's changed a little bit and tweaked how he thinks and talks, as you have to as a manager. He's going to bring that energy. There's never going to be a dull moment with Craig.

"But he's an excellent coach. I got to go to Anderlecht a few years ago and see him close hand. He had a young Jeremy Doku at the time.

"The way he spoke with the players and detail he gave them, I came away impressed. He's slightly different to the player Craig Bellamy."