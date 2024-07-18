Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United to join Marseille

Manchester United agreed a deal with Marseille for Mason Greenwood worth £26.6m; the Premier League club have also inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent; Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe in LaLiga

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United to join Marseille in a permanent transfer.

The French club have agreed to pay £26.6m (€31.6m) for the 22-year-old forward, who has signed a five-year deal.

United have also inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent.

Lazio also made an offer to buy Greenwood, but could not match the fee being paid by Marseille.

Manchester United said in a brief statement: "We wish Mason all the best in his future career."

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe in LaLiga, had not played for United since being arrested in January 2022.

He was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, but denied any wrongdoing. He was also arrested for a breach of his bail conditions on the same day.

In February 2023, all charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and new material came to light.

United mutually agreed in August 2023, after a six-month process overseen by an executive panel, that it was best for Greenwood to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

INEOS, who took control of football operations at United in December 2023 after buying a minority stake in the club, have now overseen his departure.

Greenwood first started playing for United's youth teams aged nine and graduated through the club's academy to senior football, making his debut aged 17 in March 2019.