England: Eddie Howe and Graham Potter on FA's shortlist of potential successor to Gareth Southgate

The FA has drawn up a lengthy shortlist of possible candidates to replace Gareth Southgate, should he decide to resign as England manager - and that list includes current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, Sky Sports News understands.

Also on the list of candidates is former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently out of work. It is thought he would be interested in the idea of talking to the FA.

Lee Carsley, the current England U21 boss, is thought to be under consideration too, with the FA keen to include in their recruitment process managers who have come through the ranks at St George's Park.

Southgate, who will be out of contract in December, is expected to consider his future over the coming days, and promised in the lead up to Sunday's Euros final that he wouldn't let the uncertainty over his future drag on for weeks.

Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, told reporters before the Euros began that they had a comprehensive succession plan in place, as any major organisation would, should either the manager of the men's or women's teams decide to leave or need to be replaced.

But he refused to say who was under consideration - other than to confirm that the FA had not held talks with any possible replacements for Southgate as yet.

Bullingham and the FA's technical director John McDermott will lead the decision-making process, and it's understood an English coach would be their preference. If Southgate does decide to move on, it is clear they will undergo a thorough process of due diligence and talk to a number of potential managers, before making the ultimate decision.

However, with England due to start their Nations League campaign in six weeks' time, the FA does not have time to dither.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in the spring of 2023 - just seven months after making the move from Brighton. He has turned down a number of job offers since, including from Ajax and other big European clubs, together with a host of Premier League opportunities.

The chance to manage his country, however, may well be an opportunity that would tempt him back into management, and it is understood he is highly thought of by the FA bosses.

Howe is too, though his situation is more complicated, and potentially more expensive - with the issue of compensation potentially needing to be paid for a manager already in a job.

Howe signed a new "long term contract" with Newcastle in 2022, but it was never revealed exactly how long that was for. It is thought he would have to take a significant pay cut to take on the national manager's job, which may be another sticking point.

Howe's long-term supporters at the top of the club - Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghoudoussi - left St James's Park a few days ago after three years. That may encourage him to consider a move elsewhere, although he has previously suggested he is not ready to leave club management for an international role.

There has been no comment from the FA, as you would expect, with Southgate still in post.