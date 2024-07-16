Sky Sports Essential Football podcast: Gareth Southgate's reign analysed, reaction to his resignation and where next for England

Ron Walker and Sam Blitz here from Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rob Dorsett and Kaveh Solhekol as Sky Sports assesses Gareth Southgate's decision to step down as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain
Tuesday 16 July 2024 18:07, UK
Join Ron Walker and Sam Blitz plus Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and more for a special Essential Football podcast after Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager.
We hear from Neville and Carragher for their reactions to Southgate's decision to step down, and set out what they think his legacy will be as England boss.
Plus, Sky Sports News' senior reporters, Kaveh Solhekol and Rob Dorsett give us an idea of why Southgate may have decided his time was up, and discuss who might take over as the national team manager.
