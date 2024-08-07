EFL 30 over 30: The Championship, League One and League Two stalwarts ready for another season

Ever wondered: 'Where is he playing now?'. Chances are they might be in the EFL, and Sky Sports has picked out 30 well-known names over 30 preparing for the 2024/25 season in the Championship, League One and League Two...

Championship

Joe Allen (34, Swansea)

While Allen looks set to finish his career at home in Swansea, he is still playing at a high level at the age of 34. After spells at Liverpool and Stoke - playing in the Premier League with both - he has played in 44 games over the last two seasons with the Swans, agreeing a new one-year deal in May.

Nahki Wells (34, Bristol City)

Image: Nahki Wells (centre) scored seven goals in the 2023/24 season

Seasoned forward Wells has spent the majority of his career in the EFL, including the last five seasons at Bristol City. He has featured in over 30 games a season since the 2020/21 campaign and was the Robins' second-highest scorer last term with seven goals.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (32, Derby)

Mendez-Laing has played for his fair share of EFL clubs and is thriving with Derby. He was named in the League One Team of the Season and nominated for League One Player of the Season.

Mendez-Laing played in all 46 games as the Rams were promoted, scoring nine goals with 16 assists - the former his best-ever league goal tally and the latter the highest in the league last term.

Barry Bannan (34, Sheffield Wednesday)

An icon of British football, Bannan continues to be a stalwart for Sheffield Wednesday. He is entering his 10th season with the Owls, and played in 42 games last term as the club narrowly avoided relegation. In total, Bannan has made 376 league appearances for the club.

Grant Hanley (32, Norwich)

Scotland international Hanley is into an eighth season with Norwich, having spent the last two in the Championship. Injury and form of other players restricted the defender's appearances last term, but after losing to Leeds in the play-offs, Hanley will be hoping to have a bigger say in the Canaries' 2024/25 season.

Luke Ayling (32, Middlesbrough)

It was perhaps a surprise move for Ayling to join Middlesbrough permanently this summer, bringing an end to his eight years at Leeds. Both clubs will be battling for the promotion spots next term and Ayling shone in his half-year loan at the Riverside.

He made 19 Championship appearances, and ranked in Middlesbrough's top ten for tackles, interceptions and headed clearances just to name a few. The defender will be hoping to carry that form into the new season.

Marlon Pack (33, Portsmouth)

Pack returned to his hometown club of Portsmouth in 2022, and after missing out on the play-offs in his first year, captained his team to League One promotion last season. The midfielder was also named in the League One Team of the Season and will play with Pompey in the Championship for the first time since 2011.

Image: Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack lifts the League One title trophy

Will Keane (31, Preston)

A product of Man Utd's academy, Keane returned to Preston - where he spent the 2015/16 season on loan - last summer and played in all 38 Championship games as the club bid for a play-off push. Along with his time at Wigan, the 31-year-old looks to have found his rhythm after years of bouncing around the EFL.

Ben Gibson (31, Stoke)

After being released by Norwich, Gibson arrived on a three-year deal this summer. The defender has played the majority of his career in the Championship, and featured in 37 games for the Canaries in the 2023/24 campaign. At 31, there is still plenty to contribute in the Potteries.

Tom Ince (32, Watford)

After moving clubs for two successive summers, Ince is preparing for his second year at Watford. A well-known face in the Championship, the forward played 27 times last season with two goals as the Hornets finished in the lower half of the table.

League One

Lukas Jutkiewicz (35, Birmingham)

A Birmingham stalwart, Jutkiewicz is about to play in his first League One campaign since the 2008/09 season. His appearances dipped to 28 games last term - his lowest for the Blues since the 2017/18 season - but as Birmingham target an immediate return to the Championship, his experience and leadership will be key.

Alfie May (31, Birmingham)

Last season's League One Golden Boot winner, May joined from Charlton this summer. His 23 goals helped the Addicks to avoid relegation, and is an experienced addition, having only played in League One and League Two in the EFL. He will be hoping he can produce the same numbers for Birmingham this season.

James McClean (35, Wrexham)

After dropping down from the Championship to League Two when joining Wrexham last summer, McClean helped the club to back-to-back promotions. He played in 37 games and ranked in the top five in the league crosses and tackles, perhaps perfectly summing up his playing style.

Chris Martin (35, Bristol Rovers)

Despite having previously played for city rivals Bristol City, Martin scored his highest tally of goals since the 2015/16 season with Bristol Rovers last year. He scored 16 times in 34 games - the fifth highest in the league - and is a well-known EFL name with plenty left in the tank.

Scott Malone (33, Crawley)

Crawley are in the middle of a summer rebuild, and adding Malone's experience is key. He played in 41 games for Gillingham in League Two last season, and his plethora of Championship campaigns will help the Reds navigate a tough League One.

Josh Magennis (33, Exeter City)

Image: Josh Magennis moved to Exeter from Wigan this summer

Exeter's new summer signing Magennis has plenty of League One pedigree. He recently spent two seasons in the league with Wigan - sandwiched around a Championship campaign - and scored seven goals in 36 appearances last term.

Jonathan Hogg (35, Huddersfield)

Hogg faces a new challenge with Huddersfield this season - League One. Only once before has the midfielder not played in the Premier League or Championship as the Terriers look for an immediate bounce back. Hogg remains pretty consistent in terms of games, and in total, has made over 250 league appearances.

Aden Flint (35, Mansfield)

Flint played in all 46 games as Mansfield were promoted last season and will be hoping to use all of his EFL experience to help the Stags in League One - the first time they have played in the league under its current guise.

The former Bristol City and Cardiff man was in the top ten in League Two last season for headed clearances and aerial duels won. Four goal involvements from a defender is also not a bad return.

Steven Fletcher (37, Wrexham)

Fletcher has his fair share of Championship experience, and joined Wrexham from Dundee United last summer. He played in 33 games, scoring eight league goals, as the Red Dragons were promoted. This season will be the first time the striker has played in League One.

Sam Vokes (34, Wycombe)

Heading into his fourth season at Wycombe, former Burnley striker Vokes continues to be a regular. He has played in 121 League One games since joining the club, scoring 27 goals.

Image: Sam Vokes scored four goals for Wycombe Wanderers last season

Wanderers are often there or thereabouts for the play-offs - last losing to Sunderland in the 2021/22 final, in which Vokes played - and will be hoping for another shot this time around.

Garath McCleary (37, Wycombe)

McClearly penned a contract extension this summer, and will spend another year at Wycombe. He played in 40 League One games last season, scoring six goals with four assists and has appeared regularly since joining in November 2020.

Scott Sinclair (35, Bristol Rovers)

Another player that has returned to where it all started, former Chelsea and Man City winger Sinclair moved back to Bristol City in 2022. He has played in 57 League One games for the club in his two seasons so far, scoring nine goals with three assists.

League Two

Dean Lewington (40, MK Dons)

Entering an incredible 21st season with MK Dons, Lewington continues to play on a regular basis, and signed a one-year contract extension in May. The club captain has amassed over 800 appearances for the Dons in all competitions, and has previously coached the team on an interim basis.

Byron Webster (37, Bromley)

Image: Byron Webster lifts the National League play-off final trophy after Bromley's win at Wembley

His penalty in the National League play-off final sent Bromley into League Two, Webster will captain the Ravens in their first-ever EFL season. The defender has buckets of experience too, having played in each of the leagues and a few promotions under his belt too.

Jayden Stockley (30, Port Vale)

Forward Stockley has quite the CV of clubs already, joining from Fleetwood Town this summer. But it was his two seasons in League Two with Exeter between 2017 and 2019 that he had his best league tallies for goals, which he will be hoping to replicate in the 2024/25 campaign.

David McGoldrick (36, Notts County)

Another journeyman of the EFL, it is McGoldrick's third spell at Notts County. The Republic of Ireland international made 37 appearances in League Two last season, scoring 12 goals as the Magpies finished in mid-table. At 36, he could see out his career at his boyhood club.

Image: David McGoldrick is back at Notts County

Billy Sharp (38, Doncaster)

Although synonymous with Sheffield United, Sharp also had successful spells with Doncaster, now back for a third time. After short stays at LA Galaxy and Hull City, the striker will be hoping he can fire Rovers back into League One after losing to Crewe in last season's League Two play-off semi-finals.

James Chester (35, Salford)

The centre-back is at his third club in three summers - first at Derby, then Barrow and now Salford. Chester made 37 appearances in League Two last season as the Bluebirds missed out on the play-offs by a point.

After their own brush with relegation last term, the Class of '92-owned Salford will be hoping Chester's experience can help them push further up the table.

Will Grigg (33, Chesterfield)

Image: Will Grigg helped Chesterfield to National League promotion last season

Fire up the old song, Grigg is back in the EFL. His 24 goals saw Chesterfield promoted after six years in the National League. The only time the forward has surpassed that tally for a league campaign was in the 2015/16 season with Wigan (25 goals).

Paddy Madden (34, Chesterfield)

A new arrival at Chesterfield this summer, Madden has experience of the jump from National League to League Two, doing so with Stockport. He made 81 league appearances for the Hatters over two EFL seasons, scoring 27 goals.

