Aston Villa Women to play all Women's Super League home games at Villa Park during 2024/25 season

Aston Villa Women will play all 11 home Women's Super League fixtures at Villa Park during the 2024/25 season.

It marks an increase to the five games played there last term, with remaining fixtures including Women's FA Cup and Women's League Cup ties taking place at Walsall's Poundland Bescot Stadium, where they have played home games since 2020.

Villa's head of women's football Lee Billiard said: "This is another big step forward and represents a continuation of the progress of our women's programme at Aston Villa.

"Through the support and hard work of many departments across the football club, we have been able to show Villa Park is a commercially viable venue for us.

"In the times we have played there, especially over the last couple of seasons, it has always created a special matchday experience for everyone involved."

Last season, Villa's opening-day loss to Manchester United took place at Villa Park and was watched by a crowd of 12,533.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season start?

Image: Sky Sports has extended its partnership with the Women’s Super League

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.