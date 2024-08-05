Sky Sports+: New channel and live streams will launch on Thursday August 8 offering fans more choice at no extra cost

From Thursday August 8, Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the new Sky Sports+ dedicated channel and numerous live streams, offering fans more choice than ever before, all at no extra cost.

Hundreds of hours of live sport will be available to stream, with four times as many matches from the EFL and all 72 teams featured over 20 times a season.

Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW, so customers don't need to do a thing to enjoy the extra sport.

An exclusive offer is also available for new customers to get Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, plus Netflix included for the lowest ever price of £43 per month. Fans can enjoy an epic summer of sport on Sky Sports and unmissable Sky Originals & Exclusives, and with Netflix included too, customers can keep up with all the action with just one simple subscription*.

Every EFL club live on Sky Sports+ at least 20 times this season

The launch of Sky Sports+ comes in time for the EFL opening weekend, with every game from across the Championship, League One and League Two streamed live, a first in broadcasting history. On Saturday August 10, fans can look forward to 30 matches across all three divisions broadcast either on Sky Sports' linear channels or streamed via Sky Sports+. The first game of the season on Friday August 9 will also be broadcast on Sky Showcase and Soccer Saturday will air on Sky Mix and Sky Showcase, adding to the excitement for all Sky customers at the start of the football season.

In anticipation of the weekend's action, an EFL season preview show will air on Thursday August 8, at 6pm. Hosts David Prutton, Don Goodman, Jobi McAnuff and Andy Hinchcliffe will provide the latest analysis and predictions for the upcoming clashes across all divisions.

Early access to Sky documentaries with Sky Sports+

Beyond live sport, Sky Sports+ will also give customers exclusive access to Sky's popular sports documentaries at least two weeks before anyone else. This starts with Mission to Burnley 2, available exclusively from Friday August 9. Following Burnley FC's return to the Premier League last season, the series will provide sports fans with an exclusive insight and a behind-the-scenes look at the action, as Burnley battles to remain in the top tier, facing a tumultuous and challenging end to the season.

'Sky Sports+ takes sports viewing to the next level'

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports+ is here, taking sports viewing to the next level by offering unmatched access and choice through numerous live streams and our new dedicated channel. We're showing up for football fans like never before this season, showing every EFL team more than 20 times a season, and this weekend, our viewers can look forward to seeing every EFL game live. We're thrilled to offer this to customers at no extra cost, ensuring they can enjoy even more of the sport they love this summer."

Sky Sports+ brings a host of exciting new features to enhance the viewing experience for sports fans. With live pause and rewind available on all new live streams, viewers can control their sports-watching experience like never before.

The updated user interface makes it easier for fans to browse, discover, and watch their favourite sports, thanks to its refreshed design and improved navigation.

Live scores from concurrent events will also be displayed on match tiles, allowing fans to keep up with all the action and help choose which matches to watch. Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

Mobile users will enjoy new personalisation options to follow their favourite teams and competitions, as well as improved navigation and access to all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

What's on Sky Sports?

Just this August on Sky Sports, customers can look forward to:

100+ EFL matches including every game from the EFL opening weekend across the Championship, League One and League Two plus Carabao Cup fixtures

The start of the SPFL and Premier League seasons including the opening fixture of Manchester United vs Fulham with fantastic head to heads throughout the month including Chelsea vs Manchester City and Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Rugby Super League's Magic Weekend

Coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours and US Open

The men's and women's Hundred and England men's international Test cricket England vs Sri Lanka

PGA, LPGA and DP World Tour events including the Women's Open, Wyndham Championship and the Betfred British Masters

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix and F1 Academy race

…and more!

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership. This will also include every live Sky Sports+ stream on all NOW-enabled devices at no extra cost. Select catch-up content available on demand.

* T&Cs apply. Offer available from August 1 until August 21 for new Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. To sign up, simply head to Sky.com.