Adam Idah: Celtic make improved bid to sign Norwich striker on permanent deal

Celtic are in advanced talks with Norwich City over a deal to sign Adam Idah on a permanent basis.

The Scottish Premiership champions had an initial bid of £4m rejected last month but a new improved offer, believed to be in excess of £6m plus add-ons, has resulted in the two clubs resuming negotiations.

Idah is believed to be keen on a return to Celtic, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Image: Idah scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers to retain the Scottish Cup

The 23-year-old joined Brendan Rodgers' side on loan in the winter window and scored nine goals in 19 games - including their Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers - as Celtic added to their Premiership title success.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Idah was facing disciplinary proceedings after he failed to turn up for Norwich's flight to their pre-season camp in Austria.

Celtic kicked off their Scottish Premiership title defence with a 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock and visit Hibernian this Sunday - live on Sky Sports from 11.30am.

Rodgers targets domestic treble

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Kilmarnock

While work on the transfer front continues as Celtic look to add to their squad, Rodgers insists he is targeting domestic dominance this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "Our objective is to win every domestic trophy. You can't hide behind anything other than that.

"We're in an exciting Champions League format, so we want to get into the play-off stage of that.

"But alongside that, for me it will be looking at the football performance and the consistency of that. There were spells last year where we played some fantastic football and probably more so towards the end, with some sporadic games in between.

"But now, the clarity is there with everything and how we're working. I would expect us to really be a lot more consistent.

"From the tactical aspect, we've worked on some things over the pre-season, especially in America, against some really good opponents.

"And it was interesting because one young player of mine who played for Chelsea, a former player, he said after the game that 'it's a Brendan team we're playing'.

"So that was a good sign for me on a personal level, because he has played for me before and knows what I expect and demand, and he can see it in a different team but playing the same way."

The 2024 summer transfer window is now open and will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.