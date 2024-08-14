Win £2,000,000 for free this weekend! Super 6 is back with its biggest ever jackpot!

Super 6 is giving YOU the chance to become £2 million richer this weekend. Simply enter by 3pm Saturday for a free chance to win!

Arsenal vs Wolves

Gary O'Neil signed a new four-year contract last week, and his side travels to the capital for a tough season opener at Arsenal, after finishing 14th last campaign. Arsenal ended the season as runners-up for the second year in a row. The big question is, can Mikel Arteta's men get over the line this season?

A mammoth 97 per cent of Super 6 players are backing an Arsenal win, with over 300,000 predicting a 2-0 result.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Arsenal 2-0 Wolves

Newcastle vs Southampton

Newly promoted Southampton travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle, who finished seventh last season. In the last six matches between these two, Newcastle have won five and drawn one, with Southampton looking to win for just the second time in 19 visits to St James' Park.

A huge 90 cent of Super 6 players are predicting the hosts to take all three points, with over 200,000 opting for a 2-0 win for Eddie Howe's side.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

Everton vs Brighton

After a six-point deduction last season and a summer full of takeover interest and transfer talk, Everton begin their campaign at home to Brighton, who finished in 11th place last season, with new head coach Fabian Hurzeler describing himself as "the grounded one" and a "friendly authority" as he takes charge of his first Premier League match.

Almost 50 per cent of entries are sitting on the fence in this one, with over 300,000 predicting a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Everton 1-0 Brighton

West Ham vs Aston Villa

West Ham United

Aston Villa Saturday 17th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui welcomes Aston Villa to the London Stadium for his first Premier League match in charge. Aston Villa had an unbelievable season last year, finishing in the top four. Unai Emery subsequently signed a new five-year contract.

His outfit will be looking forward to Champions League football this season and they have made multiple signings which include Amadou Onana from Everton and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, despite Douglas Luiz leaving for Juventus.

Nearly 50 per cent of players expect Aston Villa to pick up all three points on the road this weekend, with over 240,000 predicting a 2-1 scoreline.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Brentford

Crystal Palace Sunday 18th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Crystal Palace finished in 10th place after an end-of-season surge, and Oliver Glasner will be hoping to pick up where they left off after a seven-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. They travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to go up against their London rivals Brentford, who finished in 16th place.

Super 6 players are forecasting the points to be shared, with the 1-1 scoreline selected by over 210,000 players so far.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Brentford 1-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Manchester City Sunday 18th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca takes on the current champions for his first Premier League match as Chelsea's new head coach. Manchester City will be itching to win the Premier League for a record fifth consecutive time, while Chelsea will look to build on their second half of the season, which saw just the solitary loss in their final 15 league matches.

That said, the champions are being backed by a hefty 79 per cent of Super 6 entrants so far, with over 230,000 expecting a 2-1 win for Pep's men.

JAMIE CARRAGHER PREDICTS: Chelsea 0-2 Man City

