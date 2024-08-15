Kalvin Phillips transfer: Ipswich agree deal to sign Man City midfielder on season-long loan

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan.

The England international is expected to have a medical with the newly-promoted Premier League club on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is understood to have been impressed with the project after discussions with boss Kieran McKenna and chairman Mark Ashton.

City are understood to be paying a portion of his wages.

The ex-Leeds player chose Ipswich over a number of other Premier League clubs.

Ipswich also remain in discussions about their loan deal for midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli.

Phillips has endured a tough two years since joining City, starting just six games in all competitions after Pep Guardiola admitted he "struggles to see" the midfielder in his side.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham but started just three games, while he was sent off in a defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Phillips' struggles at club level contributed to him being dropped from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024, with his last international appearance coming in November 2023.

Ipswich have been active in the transfer market since returning to the Premier League, with Omari Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric and Conor Townsend joining Kieran McKenna's side.

They begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool - who will be playing under Arne Slot for the first time - on Saturday.