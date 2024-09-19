 Skip to content

EFL Essential Info: Championship predictions podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+ this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 19 September 2024 11:54, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Sunderland vs Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, predictions, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast channel, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Among the offerings this week are...

  • Championship Predictions - Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton preview and predict all the weekend's second-tier fixtures
  • EFL Interviews - Featuring exclusive chats with three bosses - Sunderland's Regis Le Bris, Wrexham's Phil Parkinson and Lincoln's Michael Skubala

Make sure you don't miss an episode...

Apple Podcasts This content is provided by Apple Podcasts, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once
Spotify This content is provided by Spotify, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Stoke vs Hull in the Sky Bet Championship

Games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football...

Trending

Fri Sep 20

  • CH: Stoke vs Hull (8pm)

Sat Sep 21 (all 12.30pm kick-off)

Also See:

  • CH: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, QPR vs Millwall and Norwich vs Watford
  • L1: Exeter vs Stevenage and Lincoln vs Wigan
  • L2: Accrington vs Port Vale and Chesterfield vs Cheltenham

Sun Sep 22

  • CH: Preston vs Blackburn (12pm)

Mon Sep 23

  • L2: Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe (8pm)

Sunderland boss Le Bris: 'I love the way we live football here'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris chats to Sky Sports EFL editor Simeon Gholam about his start to life at the club in the Championship

"I spend most of the time here at the training centre," the Sunderland boss tells Sky Sports with a smile - after collecting the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for August.

"But I enjoy it, being here with the team," he continues. "And I like the atmosphere in the club, and the relationship with the fans.

"I love the way that we live football here."

EFL Goal Zone

New for this season, catch all of the goals from Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.

NOW Sports Membership Q&A

All your questions answered about how to get the EFL action straight to your device without a Sky Sports subscription...

How to watch EFL on NOW
How to watch EFL on NOW

All the info here...

Your guide to Sky Sports+ and how to watch your EFL team

Here's everything you need to know about Sky Sports+ including how to watch your EFL team this season…

Sky Sports+ explainer
Sky Sports+ explainer

Sky Sports+ has launched at no extra cost. Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports or Sky Sports Plus at least 20 times in 2024/25 season! Guide to new channel on Sky TV, NOW TV and Sky Sports app

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Are you a Championship, League One or League Two fan?

📱 Sky Sports EFL is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels.

Get messages and alerts for the latest breaking news, analysis, in-depth features, live streams and highlights from our dedicated EFL channel.

👉 Give us a follow

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton is ONE MILLION POUNDS richer after correctly predicting six scorelines!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!