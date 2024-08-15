Everton: Toffees begin emotional goodbye to Goodison Park while takeover saga rumbles on

The phrase 'emotional rollercoaster' is often bandied about in football and in recent seasons Everton has endured more than its fair share of waltzer rides, both on and off the pitch.

But the club's last season at the famous Goodison Park promises to be as every bit emotional, dramatic and interesting as any season that has gone before it.

Of course, there will be tears, poignant memories and thoughts of the special times (and some not so special) at the grand old lady of English football.

There is so much going on at the club right now that the pressure will be tremendous on everyone concerned, from the owner to the manager, players, staff, fans and beyond.

As Everton prepare to embark on their final season at Goodison Park, Sky Sports looks back at what it means to the people who have played and worked there

Running alongside everything that goes with the end of an era after 133 years at this historic house, will be the task of getting their new home at Bramley Moore dock ready for season 2025-26 - a huge operation, with test events planned ahead of the move and heaps of commercial activity to put in place.



Then there is the takeover saga, one which many believe has been going on too long already. It is complicated.

Highlights of Everton's friendly match against Preston North End

The cumulative effects of a change of board, the death of the chairman, the war in Ukraine, a number of PSR breaches with resulting points deductions and the financial landscape the club currently sits in, have all contributed to a complex string of negotiations and two failed attempts to broker a deal.



Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is now front runner after entering into dialogue with Farhad Moshiri, however, along a familiar theme, his attempts will be complicated by the fact he has to get rid of his shares in Palace before he can negotiate a deal for Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake.

Everton's new defender Jake O'Brien speaks on his move from Lyon to the Toffees and how excited he is to make an impression at Goodison Park. Credit: Everton FC

There are still issues with PSR, with the club in negotiations with the Premier League over an outstanding issue from last season involving a £6.5m claim back cost from season 2022.



All this as Sean Dyche is tasked with creating a team that can ably challenge and progress from enduring seasons of relegation battles, dramas and, to quote the manager, "noise" around the club.



Dyche, alongside director of football Kevin Thelwell has been able to make changes within the squad, and, as I write, keep hold of valuable assets like Jarrad Branthwaite and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton manager Sean Dyche laughed off the chances of his new signing Jake O'Brien replacing Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have seen the departures of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes and Lewis Dobbin, with Arnaut Danjuma also not returning after his loan spell, while the business they have done in bringing players in looks sensible and smart.

The young talent looks especially promising. Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom are all under 25, joining 27-year-old Jack Harrison who has returned on loan.

Iliman Ndiaye tells Sky Sports why he doesn't have a point to prove at Everton this season and how Idrissa Gueye played a huge part in his move to Goodison Park

The transfer dealings look very different from previous years. Everton are buying players who may well return a good investment in the future, but also players who are wanting to prove something and have an excitement about them which has caught the imagination of the fans.

The buying and selling process seems to have been streamlined with Dyche, Thelwell and Moshiri doing the business between them.

Highlights of the pre-season friendly between Salford City and Everton at the Peninsula Stadium

It's likely there will have to be departures before any further arrivals, with Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Neal Maupay all linked with possible moves away.



Everton fans will approach the new season with anticipation, an understandable touch of anxiety, but also a determination to give their famous old stadium the send-off she deserves.

The same fans have been responsible for pulling the club together throughout history and in particular the last few years. It is incumbent on everyone connected to do that again, because there is no doubt the next 12 months will be a challenge in every aspect.

They have faced challenges before and come through them and I have no doubt they will face them again just as vigorously, and with the added emotional ride they all expect the new season to be.