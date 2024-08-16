Sky Sports Essential Football podcast: Premier League 2024/25 season previewed, with every team analysed

The Essential Football Podcast is back for a new Premier League season!

From the title race and the battle to survive the drop, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz, Nick Wright and Charlotte Marsh run through all of the top-flight sides, assessing their chances and predicting their fates.

We also hear from Sky Sports football journalist Laura Hunter, who lists which players have a point to prove ahead of a big, big season.

For more news, analysis and features ahead of the new season, keep across Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports website and app.

