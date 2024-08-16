Sky Sports Essential Football podcast: Premier League 2024/25 season previewed, with every team analysed

The Premier League season is back; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the season, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Friday 16 August 2024
The Essential Football Podcast is back for a new Premier League season!
From the title race and the battle to survive the drop, Sky Sports' Sam Blitz, Nick Wright and Charlotte Marsh run through all of the top-flight sides, assessing their chances and predicting their fates.
We also hear from Sky Sports football journalist Laura Hunter, who lists which players have a point to prove ahead of a big, big season.
