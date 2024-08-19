Carabao Cup second-round fixture dates announced with every game shown live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup second-round fixture dates have been announced, with every game live on Sky Sports.

Out of the 25 ties, 23 of them are available to watch on the new Sky Sports+ platform, while two more games will be available on Sky Sports Football.

Newcastle's trip to Nottingham Forest has been moved to Wednesday August 28, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports Football will also show Birmingham's home tie against Fulham on Tuesday August 27, kick-off at 8pm.

Among the standout games on Sky Sports+ include Brighton's Sussex derby with neighbours Crawley, Premier League outfit Brentford going to League Two Colchester, while West Ham also play Bournemouth in another all-top-flight encounter.

Image: Liverpool are the current Carabao Cup holders

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at the second round stage.

The remaining top-flight clubs - Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea - will enter the competition at the third round stage in September.

All of the Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played on either Tuesday August 27 or Wednesday August 28.

Carabao Cup second-round fixtures in full

All kick-offs 7.45pm and live on Sky Sports+ unless stated

Tuesday August 27th

South section

Coventry vs Oxford Utd

Watford vs Plymouth

QPR vs Luton

Brighton vs Crawley

Millwall vs Leyton Orient

Birmingham vs Fulham, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Norwich, 8pm

North section

Middlesbrough vs Stoke, kick-off 7.15pm

Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday

Everton vs Doncaster

Blackburn vs Blackpool

Fleetwood vs Rotherham

Shrewsbury vs Bolton

Barrow vs Derby

Leicester vs Tranmere

Barnsley vs Sheffield United

Harrogate vs Preston

Walsall vs Huddersfield

Wednesday August 28th

All kick-offs 7.45pm and live on Sky Sports+ unless stated

South section

Swansea vs Wycombe

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Cardiff vs Southampton

Colchester vs Brentford

North section

Wolves vs Burnley - kick-off 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

What is Sky Sports Plus?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50 per cent more sport this year at no extra cost.

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.