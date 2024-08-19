Carabao Cup second-round fixture dates announced with every game shown live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup second-round fixture dates, including Newcastle's trip to Nottingham Forest, have been announced; watch every Carabao Cup second-round tie live on Sky Sports+ on August 27 and 28
Monday 19 August 2024 11:24, UK
The Carabao Cup second-round fixture dates have been announced, with every game live on Sky Sports.
Out of the 25 ties, 23 of them are available to watch on the new Sky Sports+ platform, while two more games will be available on Sky Sports Football.
Newcastle's trip to Nottingham Forest has been moved to Wednesday August 28, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports Football will also show Birmingham's home tie against Fulham on Tuesday August 27, kick-off at 8pm.
Among the standout games on Sky Sports+ include Brighton's Sussex derby with neighbours Crawley, Premier League outfit Brentford going to League Two Colchester, while West Ham also play Bournemouth in another all-top-flight encounter.
Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at the second round stage.
The remaining top-flight clubs - Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea - will enter the competition at the third round stage in September.
All of the Carabao Cup second-round ties will be played on either Tuesday August 27 or Wednesday August 28.
All kick-offs 7.45pm and live on Sky Sports+ unless stated
Tuesday August 27th
South section
Coventry vs Oxford Utd
Watford vs Plymouth
QPR vs Luton
Brighton vs Crawley
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Birmingham vs Fulham, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Crystal Palace vs Norwich, 8pm
North section
Middlesbrough vs Stoke, kick-off 7.15pm
Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday
Everton vs Doncaster
Blackburn vs Blackpool
Fleetwood vs Rotherham
Shrewsbury vs Bolton
Barrow vs Derby
Leicester vs Tranmere
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Harrogate vs Preston
Walsall vs Huddersfield
Wednesday August 28th
All kick-offs 7.45pm and live on Sky Sports+ unless stated
South section
Swansea vs Wycombe
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich
West Ham vs Bournemouth
Cardiff vs Southampton
Colchester vs Brentford
North section
Wolves vs Burnley - kick-off 7.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football
