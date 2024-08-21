Kai Havertz proving Arsenal and Mikel Arteta do not need a new striker to boost Premier League title hopes

The last time Arsenal played Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta took a risk with his attack and it backfired.

Kai Havertz went into the game with four goals and four assists in his last six games playing as Arsenal's central striker, but for that game against Villa he was moved back to attacking midfield, with Gabriel Jesus - without a goal in two-and-a-half months - selected as the No 9.

It was a bold move by Arteta to move from a structure that had won five out of the previous six, the only blip being the 0-0 draw at title rivals Manchester City. Perhaps too bold.

Arsenal's attack, one that had scored 19 goals in six matches, looked disjointed that day. They wasted chance after chance - spurning a first half xG of 1.32. Villa went on to win 2-0. It remains the only league game Arsenal have lost in 2024 so far - but it cost them last season's title.

While Arteta stuck with that same system for one more game - a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux - he then went back to what had worked so well before for the final matches of last season; Jesus on the bench; Havertz up front. It has stayed that way going into this season and ahead another meeting with Villa this weekend, live on Sky Sports, Arteta will surely not make the same mistake.

Many have called for Arsenal to bring in a new striker to boost their title hopes and in the pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, before he committed his immediate future to RB Leipzig, Arteta was tempted. But the Arsenal manager would do well to remember he has a top forward in his ranks in Havertz if form is anything to go by.

Since joining the Gunners, the German has started 14 Premier League matches for Arsenal as a central striker, registering 17 goals and assists combined in those appearances. In fact, out of those 14 games Havertz has at least one goal or one assist in all bar that goalless draw at City.

Havertz got one goal and one assist in Arsenal's season opener against Wolves last week, and given his form, the fact he can score and create in a single game should no longer be a surprise.

It is a stark contrast to the mood Havertz was in 12 months ago. The forward had to wait until November for his first Arsenal goal from open play.

"Players need some time to adapt and get to know everybody - the club, the relationships, the system," said Arteta after the Wolves game last weekend.

"He's gained the confidence and the respect of everybody in the way he handles certain situations and in the way he's performing."

Perhaps Arteta testing Havertz in an attacking midfield role held the German back a little. The numbers show Havertz playing as a centre forward is a completely different animal.

Naturally, the German has more shots per game as an Arsenal striker than he does as an attacking midfielder, but the quality of the chance, accuracy of the shot and the outcome - back of the net most games - is also miles better.

In scoring Arsenal's final goal of last season, then the first one of this season, Havertz is giving the impression he is carrying on his form where he left it at the end of May. The No 9 spot is currently his if he keeps this form up and avoids injury.

And the good news for Arteta is Havertz is not the only Arsenal striker in form, with Jesus backed to have an improved campaign by the Gunners boss.

"When I saw him after talking to him at the end of the season it was something different. I could sense it," said Arteta of Jesus after the Brazilian scored a wonder goal in the 4-1 crushing of German champions Bayer Leverkusen in pre-season.

"His energy was different, the way he looks is different, the way he's moving is different and he really wants it.

Image: Gabriel Jesus (left) and Havertz will likely lead Arsenal's striker options into the new season

"Now it's a question of finding the consistency and doing it in any context, any situation, any day, every three days, for 90 minutes, for 30 minutes, for 70 minutes. But he looks good."

With Leandro Trossard a third option to play centre forward - and with the possibility of Eddie Nketiah moving on - Arteta looks like he has his set of strikers for the new season. He later told reporters after Arsenal's opening game of the season that he has faith in all three of Havertz, Jesus and Trossard to guide them over the next nine months.

They are the same strikers as before, with the trust and backing to right the wrongs of the end of last season.

