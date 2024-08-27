Giorgi Mamardashvili: Liverpool sign goalkeeper from Valencia in Arne Slot's first deal but he will arrive next summer

Giorgi Mamardashvili has become Arne Slot's first signing as Liverpool manager - but the goalkeeper will remain with Valencia until next summer.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the Georgia international for £25m plus £4m in add-ons.

Mamardashvili will then move to Anfield in 2025, where he is likely to compete with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher for the No 1 shirt.

The 6'6" stopper came through the ranks at hometown club Dinamo Tbilisi, but never made a first-team appearance, with loan spells at Rustavi and Locomotiv Tbilisi preceding a move to Valencia in 2021.

His final game of the 2023/24 season was his 100th for Valencia, and he has retained the No 1 shirt at the start of this season.

Chiesa gives Barca deadline as Liverpool make enquiries for Juventus winger

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Talk panel give their reasons why they believe Federico Chiesa would be a good signing for Liverpool and how the Italian forward could fit into their system after an injury-stricken period.

Liverpool target Federico Chiesa will give Barcelona a further 24 hours or so to guarantee they can register him before focusing on the interest of other clubs, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool have made enquiries about the Juventus winger - but are yet to actively pursue a deal for the 26-year-old.

The Reds are assessing the market with a long-term view to adding the best talent when the right opportunities emerge.

As such, exploring the conditions of a deal for Chiesa - an established Italy international - is part of that process.

Chiesa is therefore one of a number of players Liverpool are looking at with four days left of the window.

Liverpool may strike in the market before the deadline if the opportunity arises, but they are happy with their options and won their opening two Premier League matches, against Ipswich and Brentford.