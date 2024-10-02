How Long Ref? Listen and subscribe to Sky Sports' newest football podcast

How Long Ref? is a new football podcast from Sky Sports, presented by comedian Andrew Mensah who hosts a group chat discussing the beautiful game.

Expect hot takes, bold predictions and plenty of yellow & red cards - all within 45 minutes plus stoppage time!

Good ball knowledge will get someone Player of the Pod but if they stretch it they'll be punished by referee Nieve Petruzziello (also known as Stuntpegg), who will keep the time and keep them in line.

Premier League goalscorer, title winner and current Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is joined by content creator/former Barnet baller Moses Duckrell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton's Asmir Begovic backs manager Sean Dyche and reveals his thoughts about Everton's pending takeover. Listen to 'How Long Ref?' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms. Watch on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel

This week, the group delve into some of the brilliant stories from Asmir's career before debating which Premier League Golden Boot is the most impressive.

The gang also make their points clear around what they'd remove from the game, who has the toughest job in the Prem and in honour of our special guest, they debate who the greatest PL goalkeeper is.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and other podcast platforms from 6am every Wednesday. Watch the full episode on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel from 4pm. #HowLongRef

