Celtic vs Rangers: Brendan Rodgers promises no Old Firm complacency despite impressive start to season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers knows their impressive start does not guarantee them a win against Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

They meet Parkhead on Sunday, live on Sky Sports with the Hoops knowing victory would move them five points clear of their rivals in the Premiership after just four games.

Philippe Clement is yet to win an Old Firm clash and Rangers have not won in the east end of Glasgow since 2021.

Despite their Old Firm dominance, Rodgers is urging caution.

"We worked very hard over pre-season to try to develop aspects of the game that needed to, so we came in in a really good place," he told Sky Sports News.

"The learning and experience in these games is you can't just come in and assume that you will continue to play that well.

"This is something we've always guarded against at Celtic as it's very dangerous to think that way.

"We've been playing well, we've been playing to a very high level both with and without the ball, but still we have to prepare all the small details to make sure we continue to play that well."

Celtic won the first meeting of last season 1-0 at Ibrox before a 2-1 victory at Celtic Park. The third meeting was a dramatic 3-3 draw with the Hoops winning the final league clash 2-1.

Relive all the goals from last season's Old Firm Scottish Premiership matches as Celtic and Rangers prepare to go head-to-head on Sunday.

Rodgers is confident his squad will continue to handle the pressure of such a huge fixture.

"Celtic Rangers games, wherever they are, are always tough games with the emotion that's involved with them.

"I think what we've always tried to do is really control the performance and the result will look to take care of itself.

"That's always a challenge because they're very emotive games and there are different things that can happen within the games.

"Our concentration is always on our football, to play to the level that we can. That's our focus and then we always feel the result takes care of itself.

"I've got a really humble group who have worked very, very hard over pre-season and over this early part of the season they've shaped up really well.

"Now we've just got to organise the last few details in our preparation then go and try to play to the level that we know we can."

