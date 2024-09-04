Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs Hibernian and Ross County vs Celtic to be shown live on Sky Sports

Rangers' first Premiership game of the season at Ibrox will be shown live on Sky Sports, with Celtic's trip to Ross County also added to the schedule.

Philippe Clement's side return to Govan this month after delays to stadium improvements saw them start the new campaign at Hampden Park.

Their match against David Gray's Hibernian will be played in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday, September 29.

Rangers won their two Premiership matches at the national stadium, but a draw at Hearts and defeat to Celtic leaves them fourth in the table after four games.

Hibs are ninth and without a win under new head coach Gray in the league this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers

Celtic have made a perfect start to their title defence and their trip to Ross County will also be shown live on Sunday, October 6.

The Staggies, who are currently 10th, will face a tough test against the Hoops, who they last beat in Dingwall in February 2021.

Dundee Utd vs Rangers - September 15, kick-off 12pm

Rangers vs Hibernian - September 29, kick-off 12pm

Ross County vs Celtic - October 6, kick-off 12pm

Hearts vs Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm

Rangers vs Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm

Dundee vs Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm

Key dates for the 2024/25 season

There will be no winter break at the halfway stage of the Scottish Premiership this season.

The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.

The Championship season begins on Friday August 2, with the final round of games on Friday May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on Saturday August 3, with those campaigns ending on Saturday May 3.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on Sunday December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.