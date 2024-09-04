Ballon d'Or: England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer nominated

England players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer have been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.

Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, who helped Spain beat England in the Euro final, has become the youngest-ever nominee for the award. He surpasses record-holder Kylian Mbappe, who was 18.

For the first time since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - winners of all but one of the last 14 Ballons d'Or - have both missed out on a nomination.

Image: Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to be shortlisted

Man City and Arsenal have four nominations each with Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard on the list as well as their England colleagues.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, winner of the award handed to the best goalkeeper last year, and Chelsea's Palmer make up the rest of the Premier League players on the list.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is on the 30-player shortlist after scoring a hat-trick to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season. Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka also makes the list.

Manchester United's teenage duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are nominated for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.

Image: Teenagers Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho scored for Man Utd in the FA Cup

City's new signing Savinho is also up for the trophy, along with Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal.

City boss Pep Guardiola is up for coach of the year after winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League trophy, is among his competition, along with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

Ballon d'Or shortlist

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Phil Foden - Man City

Ruben Dias - Man City

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

Erling Haaland - Man City

Nicolas Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen

Artem Dovbik - Roma

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid

Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig/Barcelona

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal

Matts Hummels, Borussia Dortmund

Rodri, Manchester City

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Declan Rice, Arsenal

Vitinha, PSG

Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan

William Saliba, Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe, PSG/Real Madrid

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan

Ademola Lookman, Atalanta

Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid

Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen

Kopa Trophy shortlist

Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

Arda Guler, Real Madrid

Karim Konate, RB Salzburg

Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United

Joao Neves, Benfica/PSG

Savinho, Girona/Man City

Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

Warren Zaire-Emery, PSG

Yachine Trophy shortlist

Diogo Costa, Porto

Dianluigi Donnarumma, PSG

Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund

Andrei Lounine, Real Madrid

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Giorgio Mamardachvili, Valencia

Emi Martinez, Aston Villa

Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao

Yann Sommer, Inter Milan

Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns

Men's Coach of the Year shortlist

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Luis De La Fuente, Spain

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta

Pep Guardiola, Man City

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina

Team of the Year shortlist