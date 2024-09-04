 Skip to content

Ballon d'Or: England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer nominated

For the first time since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both miss out on the shortlist; Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Spain, 17, becomes youngest-ever nominee, surpassing Kylian Mbappe; Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are up for the Kopa Trophy

Wednesday 4 September 2024 20:56, UK

Goalscorers Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate in Gelsenkirchen
Image: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are among the six England players nominated

England players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer have been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.

Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, who helped Spain beat England in the Euro final, has become the youngest-ever nominee for the award. He surpasses record-holder Kylian Mbappe, who was 18.

For the first time since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - winners of all but one of the last 14 Ballons d'Or - have both missed out on a nomination.

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates his side's equalising goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Image: Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to be shortlisted

Man City and Arsenal have four nominations each with Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard on the list as well as their England colleagues.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, winner of the award handed to the best goalkeeper last year, and Chelsea's Palmer make up the rest of the Premier League players on the list.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is on the 30-player shortlist after scoring a hat-trick to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season. Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka also makes the list.

Manchester United's teenage duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are nominated for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.

Goalscorers Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho celebrate after Manchester United take a 2-0 lead against Manchester City
Image: Teenagers Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho scored for Man Utd in the FA Cup

City's new signing Savinho is also up for the trophy, along with Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal.

City boss Pep Guardiola is up for coach of the year after winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League trophy, is among his competition, along with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

Ballon d'Or shortlist

  • Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

  • Phil Foden - Man City

  • Ruben Dias - Man City

  • Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

  • Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

  • Erling Haaland - Man City

  • Nicolas Williams - Athletic Bilbao

  • Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen

  • Artem Dovbik - Roma

  • Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

  • Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid

  • Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig/Barcelona

  • Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

  • Martin Odegaard, Arsenal

  • Matts Hummels, Borussia Dortmund

  • Rodri, Manchester City

  • Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

  • Declan Rice, Arsenal

  • Vitinha, PSG

  • Cole Palmer, Chelsea

  • Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

  • Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

  • Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

  • Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan

  • William Saliba, Arsenal

  • Kylian Mbappe, PSG/Real Madrid

  • Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan

  • Ademola Lookman, Atalanta

  • Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid

  • Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen

Kopa Trophy shortlist

  • Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona

  • Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

  • Arda Guler, Real Madrid

  • Karim Konate, RB Salzburg

  • Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United

  • Joao Neves, Benfica/PSG

  • Savinho, Girona/Man City

  • Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich

  • Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

  • Warren Zaire-Emery, PSG

Yachine Trophy shortlist

  • Diogo Costa, Porto

  • Dianluigi Donnarumma, PSG

  • Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund

  • Andrei Lounine, Real Madrid

  • Mike Maignan, AC Milan

  • Giorgio Mamardachvili, Valencia

  • Emi Martinez, Aston Villa

  • Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao

  • Yann Sommer, Inter Milan

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns

Men's Coach of the Year shortlist

  • Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen

  • Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

  • Luis De La Fuente, Spain

  • Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta

  • Pep Guardiola, Man City

  • Lionel Scaloni, Argentina

Team of the Year shortlist

  • Borussia Dortmund

  • Girona

  • Bayer Leverkusen

  • Real Madrid

  • Manchester City

