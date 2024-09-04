Ballon d'Or: England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer nominated

For the first time since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both miss out on the shortlist; Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Spain, 17, becomes youngest-ever nominee, surpassing Kylian Mbappe; Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are up for the Kopa Trophy
Wednesday 4 September 2024 20:56, UK
England players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer have been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.
Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, who helped Spain beat England in the Euro final, has become the youngest-ever nominee for the award. He surpasses record-holder Kylian Mbappe, who was 18.
For the first time since 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - winners of all but one of the last 14 Ballons d'Or - have both missed out on a nomination.
Man City and Arsenal have four nominations each with Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard on the list as well as their England colleagues.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, winner of the award handed to the best goalkeeper last year, and Chelsea's Palmer make up the rest of the Premier League players on the list.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is on the 30-player shortlist after scoring a hat-trick to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season. Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka also makes the list.
Manchester United's teenage duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are nominated for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21.
City's new signing Savinho is also up for the trophy, along with Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal.
City boss Pep Guardiola is up for coach of the year after winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last season.
Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to their 15th Champions League trophy, is among his competition, along with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
Phil Foden - Man City
Ruben Dias - Man City
Federico Valverde - Real Madrid
Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
Erling Haaland - Man City
Nicolas Williams - Athletic Bilbao
Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen
Artem Dovbik - Roma
Toni Kroos - Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid
Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig/Barcelona
Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
Martin Odegaard, Arsenal
Matts Hummels, Borussia Dortmund
Rodri, Manchester City
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich
Declan Rice, Arsenal
Vitinha, PSG
Cole Palmer, Chelsea
Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal, Barcelona
Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan
William Saliba, Arsenal
Kylian Mbappe, PSG/Real Madrid
Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan
Ademola Lookman, Atalanta
Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid
Alejandro Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen
Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona
Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United
Arda Guler, Real Madrid
Karim Konate, RB Salzburg
Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United
Joao Neves, Benfica/PSG
Savinho, Girona/Man City
Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich
Lamine Yamal, Barcelona
Warren Zaire-Emery, PSG
Diogo Costa, Porto
Dianluigi Donnarumma, PSG
Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund
Andrei Lounine, Real Madrid
Mike Maignan, AC Milan
Giorgio Mamardachvili, Valencia
Emi Martinez, Aston Villa
Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao
Yann Sommer, Inter Milan
Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns
Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid
Luis De La Fuente, Spain
Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta
Pep Guardiola, Man City
Lionel Scaloni, Argentina
Borussia Dortmund
Girona
Bayer Leverkusen
Real Madrid
Manchester City