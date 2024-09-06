Benjamin Mendy launched legal proceedings against his former employer Man City at the end of last year, claiming "unauthorised deductions from wages"; hearing will take place over two days in October; Mendy was found not guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault last year

Man City to face Benjamin Mendy in court in mid-October as former defender sues over alleged unpaid wages

Benjamin Mendy left Man City at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023

Manchester City will be in court in October after Benjamin Mendy, their former defender, sued the club in an employment tribunal.

As reported in November 2023, Mendy launched legal proceedings against his former employer, claiming "unauthorised deductions from wages" after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

Sky Sports News understands that a hearing will take place at the Manchester Employment Tribunal over two days, starting on October 14.

Manchester City have been contacted for comment by Sky Sports News.

In July 2023, Mendy was found not guilty by a jury in a retrial over charges of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

The footballer had previously been found not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault against a number of women but the jury were unable to reach verdicts on the two charges, leading to the retrial.

Mendy has been seeking the return of pay he believes he is owed up until the end of his contract, which ended in June 2023.

The former France international became the Premier League's most expensive defender when City paid £52m to Monaco for him in 2017.