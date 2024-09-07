 Skip to content

Declan Rice: England midfielder explains decision not to celebrate on Ireland return

Goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish secured England a victory in their Nations League opener and gave interim boss Lee Carsley a winning start; both players were booed in Dublin for switching allegiances to England when they were youngsters

Saturday 7 September 2024 20:52, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Declan Rice explains why he declined to celebrate his England opener in Dublin

Declan Rice says celebrating his goal against the Republic of Ireland in England's 2-0 Nations League win would have been disrespectful to his family.

England were comfortable 2-0 winners in Lee Carsley's first game in interim charge, with goalscorers Rice and Jack Grealish subjected to boos by the Irish fans for their decision to switch allegiances.

Rice, who made three senior appearances for Ireland, told Sky Sports News: "To have celebrated, it would have been really disrespectful of me.

Declan Rice celebrates in muted fashion after giving England the lead against Republic of Ireland
Image: Rice was muted after scoring against Republic of Ireland

"My nan and grandad, my dad's side of the family are all Irish and they've obviously passed away. They're not here anymore.

"I didn't want to do that, to be honest with you."

Trending

He added: "I had such an amazing time playing for Ireland, even in the first team, the U19s, U21s, They were great memories that live with me. So, look, I don't have a bad word to say, to be honest with you. I wish them all the best."

Rice rejected taking the armband from Harry Kane when he was substituted, preferring to let John Stones take on the captaincy duties late on.

Also See:

Declan Rice gives England a first-half lead against Republic of Ireland
Image: Rice gave England the lead against Republic of Ireland

But he said this was more to do with the Manchester City defender's seniority than anything else.

"Harry Kane obviously tried to give me the armband, but obviously Stones is probably more senior and experienced than me. And, yeah, I just said to Harry, probably John deserves it more than me," Rice said.

"So, I said to 'give to John' and, yeah, that was it. It doesn't need to be made into a bigger thing. I think John's one of the more senior ones and usually he's captain when Harry doesn't play. So, I think it was the right decision."

Grealish: No bad blood over Irish boos

Dublin , Ireland - 7 September 2024; Jack Grealish, left, and Declan Rice of England celebrate at the final whistle of the UEFA Nations League B Group 2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Image: Jack Grealish and Rice were booed on their return to Ireland

Grealish, who represented Ireland at youth level before picking England, did not hold back on his celebration as he scored on his international return after being snubbed for the Euro 2024 squad.

But he said he has no issues with the reception he received on his return to Ireland.

"It's what me and Dec expected," he told ITV. "I said before the game, it's different; we have nothing bad to say.

"We both enjoyed our time playing here, I have a lot of Irish in my family. There's no bad blood whatsoever from my side."

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring England's second goal against Republic of Ireland
Image: Grealish celebrates after scoring England's second goal

City midfielder Grealish hopes he can build on his impressive first-half display for England and regain his starting spot for club and country after a difficult 12 months.

"I need to start playing regularly and scoring goals, and that's what I did today," he added.

"I did that today and didn't feel 100 per cent fit, fit, but I'm happy."

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton is ONE MILLION POUNDS richer after correctly predicting six scorelines!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!