England interim Lee Carsley responds to national anthem furore after beating Republic of Ireland

Lee Carsley says he was unmoved by the reaction to him not singing the national anthem before England's 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

Life after Gareth Southgate began in the Nations League second tier at a sold-out Aviva Stadium, where the 50-year-old took charge of his first match since being temporarily promoted to senior team coach from his role with the Under-21s.

Carsley oversaw an impressive win against the nation he played for 40 times as England's interim manager discussed his decision not to sing God Save the King.

The former midfielder said on the eve of the Group B2 clash that he had never sung a national anthem as Republic player or England coach and would stick with that stance when the countries met on Saturday.

Asked about the reaction to his comments following Saturday's win in Dublin, interim boss Carsley said: "It has definitely not affected my day or preparation.

"I found out about it this morning. I fully respect people's opinions. It's something that I've never done but I fully respect both national anthems.

"Today would be probably one of the proudest days of my career to lead an England team out in Dublin. You definitely couldn't have written it.

"I don't feel hard done by or aggrieved. I respect everyone's opinion.

"I've played in teams out there where players are belting the anthem out next to me but also I've played in teams where players don't sing, or coaches. I don't think it makes me or anyone that doesn't any less committed.

"Like I say, I was looking forward so much to today and it's the proudest day of my football career. You couldn't have written it, really.

"I saw the draw a while back and I thought to myself: 'that's going to be a really good game'. Then if you fast forward and two weeks ago, it sinks in that 'OK, yeah, I am going to take over the team - the first game's in Dublin'.

"I knew it was going to be a good experience but a bit of a test also."

Image: Carsley's national anthem stance caused a furorore

Later in the press conference Carsley repeated that he fully respects everyone's opinions and "would never judge anyone for singing or not".

"I had a great experience when I played for the Republic of Ireland and I'm having a really good experience now in terms of the responsibility that I've got of being head coach interim for the senior team," he said.

"You've got to accept that with that does come a bit of judgement. It is something I don't feel hard done by. I respect everyone's opinion and we move forward."

England welcome Finland to Wembley on Tuesday buoyed by a controlled Nations League win that was more dominant than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

Declan Rice rifled the Euro 2024 finalists ahead as he impressively ignored the anger aimed his way having switched allegiance after making three senior appearances for Ireland.

Jack Grealish came in for similar flak having represented the Republic up until Under-21 level and swept home a Rice cutback during a fine first half.

Image: Declan Rice declined to celebrate after giving England the lead against Republic of Ireland

"I'm pleased with it but not surprised," Carsley said on the duo. "I think they've both been in football long enough now to understand and respect that it was going to be a little bit hostile at times, but in the right way.

"I thought the fans were really respectful with it. I thought that they both handled the atmosphere, as did the whole team.

"We tried to speak about how it's going to be high tempo for everyone, not just Dec and Jack. Obviously, it's great for them two that they've scored the goals, but more importantly that the team's won and they've kept a clean sheet."

Carsley's own Irish history led to an amusing pre-match moment as the former midfielder headed to the wrong bench at the Aviva Stadium.

"I did go down the tunnel and turn right," the former Republic midfielder said with a smile.

"As you know, I spent a lot of time on the bench so I know exactly where that is!

"Then I realised that no one was on there and that the other coaches were on the other bench, so it was quickly resolved."