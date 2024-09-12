Scottish Premiership: Hibernian vs Hearts, plus Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Kilmarnock live on Sky Sports

October's Edinburgh derby, plus Rangers' trip to Kilmarnock and Motherwell's games at home to the Old Firm will all be live on Sky Sports.

The announcement follows Rangers' first league game of the season at Ibrox against Hibernian, and Celtic's trip to Ross County being added to the schedule.

In the latest picks, Kilmarnock - who are bottom of the table after four games - welcome Philippe Clement's Rangers to Rugby Park on October 20.

A mouthwatering clash between Hibernian and Hearts then takes place on October 27 - with the Edinburgh derby headlining a double-header on Sunday, with Celtic's trip to Motherwell following that.

Hibernian - who have zero wins from four in the league this season - were winless against their rivals last season, with Hearts winning the only meeting at Easter Road, while the other two games ended in a draw.

The fixture on October 27 means the first two Edinburgh derbies will be live on Sky Sports, with the match at Tynecastle Park on December 26 already selected.

Sky Sports had already confirmed the second Dundee derby of the season will be live on January 2 too, following their dramatic 2-2 draw to kick off the season on Sky.

Motherwell's match against Rangers in December is also live on Sky Sports, with a host of fixtures lined-up around the festive period.

Dundee Utd vs Rangers - September 15, kick-off 12pm

Rangers vs Hibernian - September 29, kick-off 12pm

Ross County vs Celtic - October 6, kick-off 12pm

Kilmarnock vs Rangers - October 20, kick-off 12pm

Hibernian vs Hearts - October 27, kick-off 12pm

Motherwell vs Celtic - October 27, kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm

Motherwell vs Rangers - December 29, kick-off 3pm

Rangers vs Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm

Dundee vs Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm

Key dates for the 2024/25 season

There will be no winter break at the halfway stage of the Scottish Premiership this season.

The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.

The Championship season begins on Friday August 2, with the final round of games on Friday May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on Saturday August 3, with those campaigns ending on Saturday May 3.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on Sunday December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

