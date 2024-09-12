Erik ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd criticism: He is far away from Manchester

Erik ten Hag has responded to the comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo about Manchester United not being able to win the Premier League, saying "he is far away from Manchester".

Ronaldo's second stint at United ended badly after a falling-out with Ten Hag, with Ronaldo's contract subsequently terminated and the forward saying he felt "betrayed" by the United boss.

Ronaldo said earlier this week: "They need to rebuild everything, in my opinion.

"The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the league and Champions League. Manchester United coach... you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the league or Champions League."

Ten Hag's side face Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday having lost two of their opening three Premier League matches, meaning they have won just five of their last 16 Premier League games across this season and last.

Ten Hag responded to Ronaldo's comments, saying: "He said that Manchester United can't win the Premier League. No, he said this if you read the article very well.

"So he's far away in Saudi, far from Manchester. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. It's OK."

Ten Hag: Judge us in May

The pressure is already mounting on Ten Hag after he oversaw the club's lowest finish of the Premier League era last term, in eighth.

United's schedule features a run of seven games in the space of 22 days between the end of the September international break and the start of the October break - a period which could be crucial for the boss.

Replying to questions regarding his future, he said: "We will see where we are in May. It's very early in the season, it's about winning trophies and being as high as possible.

"Do everything to win every game. We will see in May. It doesn't impact me.

"I know where we are going, we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players and are still dealing with injuries.

"Before anyone says excuses, no, we have to win every game. The team knows this."

United injury update ahead of Saints: Ugarte available

Ten Hag warned that new signing Manuel Ugarte could take "months" to adapt to the Premier League but he will need the Uruguay international sooner than that.

Casemiro's wretched display against Liverpool underlined the issues at the base of midfield. Ugarte's energy, intensity and ball-winning ability are qualities they currently lack - and Ten Hag revealed that his new signing is available for selection on Saturday.

"Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw, they are progressing very well but not ready for this game," Ten Hag said.

"Manuel Ugarte, I think we all have seen he played for Uruguay.

"He returned this afternoon, he was the only player who returned today. All the other players returned yesterday, so he is available for this game."