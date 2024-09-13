Everton boss Sean Dyche retains full backing of hierarchy despite poor start to Premier League season

Sean Dyche still has the full backing of the Goodison Park hierarchy, including majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, despite a disappointing start to the season.

Before the international break, Everton lost a two-goal lead in nine frantic minutes at home to Bournemouth, ending in a 3-2 defeat.

It was their third Premier League loss in their opening three games. In that time, they have conceded 10 goals and scored just two.

However, Sky Sports understands Dyche has enough credit in the bank with the owner after steering Everton to Premier League safety in each of the last two seasons, especially with the added complication of points deductions due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) breaches and the club's financial constraints negatively impacting their ability to move in the transfer market.

Dyche's work alongside Kevin Thelwell, the sporting director, on player recruitment, along with the development of Jarrad Branthwaite and the early opportunities afforded to summer signings Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye are also to his credit.

If Everton were to suffer a fourth straight defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, a knee-jerk reaction is unlikely. Even if there was any inclination to change the manager in such a scenario, the Toffees would only be looking for another coach like Sean Dyche.

Everton's management have the added incentive of taking the club into their new stadium next season. Securing their place in the Premier League would clearly enhance Dyche's prospects of leading the club into a new era.

Dyche is currently in the final year of his contract and an extension hasn't been discussed due to the ongoing uncertainty over the club's long-term ownership. Digital entrepeneur John Textor has been granted a period of exclusivity until November 30 to buy Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's stake in the club.

I haven't spoken to any coaches about the Everton job. There's no truth to that. I don't know Sean [Dyche] personally but I watched him for so many years at Burnley doing wonders with no budget and so obviously he's a guy who knows how to coach in the Premier League. I'd sit down with him at some point in the future and say that I'm going to bring him a very different profile of player from any corner of the world and ask him if he is interested.

There is a feeling Everton are in a much better place given the recruitment model they are working to. The clubs are targeting younger players who will improve and increase in value.

The days of Andre Gomes and Allan type signings have gone, and confidence is high that they are now operating within the parameters of PSR and will not be hit by another charge this season.

Image: Amadou Onana has made an excellent start to his Aston Villa career

However, there is a realisation that there will have to be one big sale a year in order to become more sustainable. The departure of Amadou Onana in the summer is an example of that.

But Everton will not be bullied when it comes to selling their best players, as emphasised by their refusal to accept Manchester United's offers for Branthwaite.

There will be a conversation in the coming weeks to see how they can best reward the England international for his progress, and the offer of a new contract has not been ruled out. But the situation is relaxed given Branthwaite's deal runs until 2027, with Everton having the option to extend that by a further year.

For now, the next step to the overall stability Evertonians crave is a successful conclusion to Moshiri's attempts to offload his majority shareholding.