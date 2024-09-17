Paul Mullin: Wrexham forward denies attempting to bite Birmingham City defender Alex Cochrane as Ryan Reynolds responds

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin has denied attempting to bite Birmingham City defender Alex Cochrane during their 3-1 defeat at St Andrew's on Monday night.

Mullin, 29, was limited to a role off the bench by manager Phil Parkinson despite scoring in the EFL Trophy against Salford in the previous game.

With just under 10 minutes to go, tempers flared and Mullin was heavily involved in proceedings as he reacted to a strong challenge made by Cochrane.

As the two hit the ground and cameras panned to the incident, it appeared as if Mullin went to bite the leg of his opponent before getting back to his feet.

Mullin denies bite attempt

The Wrexham forward, who was substituted on for goalscorer Jack Marriott at the hour mark, has since taken to social media to deny the claims made about a potential bite.

"I know what it looks like.. but it didn't happen," said the striker.

"Although you can tell his leg was thinking about attacking my mouth."

Ryan Reynolds, who was not in attendance to join his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney at St Andrew's, has also responded to Mullin's explanation.

Birmingham co-owner Tom Brady, who was joined by David Beckham in the stands, seemed to enjoy the passion shown from his players, as they rushed to the defence of their team-mate.

Cochrane's side of the story

Birmingham defender Alex Cochrane speaking to Sky Sports:

Kyle Bartley speaking on Sky Sports "He gives him a little kiss on the calf! He thought about it but didn't do it luckily."

"I don't really know, to be honest. I was just on the floor. Handbags out of nothing. A load of nonsense, really."

Davies: Mullin was wound up

Curtis Davies speaking on Sky Sports:

"Mullin, when he came on, was wound up because he wanted to start.

"He wants to get himself going and score a goal. He's come on when they're 3-1 down after scoring in the cup. It isn't happening just yet."