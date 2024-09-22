Cardiff City sack manager Erol Bulut with Bluebirds bottom of Championship

Cardiff have sacked manager Erol Bulut after their dismal start to the Championship season.

Cardiff have picked up just one point from their six leagues games so far this season, having scored only one goal and conceded 13.

Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Leeds left the Bluebirds rooted to the foot of the table

A Cardiff statement said: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm first team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the Club with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future."

Cardiff have also confirmed first team coach Nikolaos Karydas will leave the club, while Omer Riza will take charge on an interim basis.

Bulut was appointed by the Bluebirds in June 2023 and led them to a 12th-placed finish last season, earning him a two-year contract extension in the summer.

What Bulut said after Cardiff's defeat to Leeds...

"For him it will not be something new I don't think," Bulut said of owner Vincent Tan's record of firing managers, before adding: "Why do I have to worry about that? Because he is the owner.

"Of course, he wants results and that the club is getting in a better position.

"I am sure we will have a meeting. (If) it comes like this (being sacked), I have to accept it. If the club takes this decision, they have to make this decision. I have to take it how it comes.

"What can I change when the board say we are not together any more? But I prepare myself for the training on Monday and I will prepare the team for the next game.

"We cannot say everything is wrong. The results are important and some things have to change. We can change it. When we see the first six games, this team, the way that we played deserves the position that we are."

