Everton takeover: Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm agreement reached for majority stake

The Friedkin Group has agreed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Everton.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Roma and is led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, was close to agreeing a deal to buy Everton a few months ago, only to announce it had pulled out due to concerns over loans which the club had taken up with other investors.

The deal struck between Blue Heaven Holdings - run by Farhad Moshiri - and The Friedkin Group is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Friedkin Group said in a joint statement: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

"We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Image: The Friedkin Group said it is committed to the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

The Friedkin Group suddenly re-entered the race to buy Everton despite American businessman John Textor, who has a 45 per cent share in Crystal Palace, believing he was close to acquiring a majority shareholding in the club

Textor's proposed deal to complete a takeover was reportedly "progressing well" up until last week, with Aliya Capital Partners, an investment firm based in Miami, already committing to joining Textor's bid to buy Everton.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports earlier this month, Textor said succeeding Moshiri at Everton would be akin to becoming President of the United States, adding he was confident of a deal being completed before the end of November.