Rangers 1-0 Hibs: Jack Butland's penalty save helps hosts secure victory at Ibrox

Rangers needed a Jack Butland penalty save as they laboured to 1-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox.

The first half was a tale of two VAR checks as Rangers returned to a fully reopened Ibrox for the first time in the league this season.

Tom Lawrence had his head in his hands after the offside flag looked to have ruled out his stunning strike right into the top corner. However, the Rangers forward was soon celebrating after the goal was given following a VAR check to confirm he was actually onside.

Image: Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

Then, just before the half-time whistle, Hibernian were given a chance to get back on level terms with a penalty after a VAR check adjudged John Souttar to have handled Mykola Kukharevych's close-range shot from a corner. However, Rangers were reprieved as Jack Butland, who moments before made a super save to keep out Hyeok-kyu Kwon's goalbound effort, guessed the right way to keep out Kukharevych's weak spot kick.

After the break, there was an unease at Ibrox. Rangers failed to get going and they had to wait until the 74th minute for their first shot on target in the second half.

Image: Jack Butland denied Hibernian's Mykola Kukharevych with a penalty save

Substitute Cyriel Dessers should have wrapped up the game for the hosts but goalkeeper Josef Bursik spectacularly kept out the striker's header to keep his side in the game.

Rangers were almost made to pay for their lacklustre second half when sub Dwight Gayle headed Nicky Cadden's cross agonisingly wide, but Philippe Clement's side held on to cut the gap to Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table to five points.

A struggle for Rangers... Against Hibs, Rangers had the fewest number of touches in the opposition penalty box that they have had all season.

WATCH: The key moments...

'Difficult for Rangers after Euro exploits'

Rangers boss Philippe Clement:

"The performance was not incredible, but that's difficult playing that early after a European game away.

"The recovery time was much less. Some leagues look at giving teams more recovery time. I saw less freshness in the players than I have in the last couple of weeks. That's normal."

On Hibs' penalty, he added: "Unhappy is not the right word - more confused. We discussed this with the referees before the season. The decisions have been much better, but I don't see what John [Souttar] can do differently. It's a short distance. He cannot make his arms disappear."

'Another clean sheet the big positive for Rangers'

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd at Ibrox:

"It's always difficult coming off a European game in midweek, especially when you are away from home.

"There was also a lot of expectation coming back to Ibrox and playing in front of a full house.

"Rangers huffed and puffed. They got themselves ahead through a fantastic strike and yes, it's great to get the three points, and that's the way Clement will look at it, but the second half has to be a lot better.

"Hibs will be really disappointed they haven't taken anything from Ibrox. They were side forcing things after the break, forcing Rangers to defend.

"If there's one thing Rangers and Clement can take confidence from it is the fact that is now four clean sheets in a row. Defensively, they sometimes look uncomfortable, but they are getting clean sheets."

Gray: Positives for Hibs in defeat

Hibernian head coach David Gray:

"I'll never accept losing games of football, but if there is a way to lose, it's probably that.

"The players put absolutely everything into that. I can't fault it at all. The gameplan was good, the chances we created were good ones. The least we deserved was a point.

"The boys are gutted because they've put so much in, but there's a lot of positives to take, so there's very mixed emotions.

"I thought we were going to get the goal and, if we got one, I think we would've gone on to win the game."