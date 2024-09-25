Raphael Varane retires: Former Manchester United and France defender ends career aged 31 after suffering serious knee injury

Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from football aged 31 after suffering a serious knee injury.

The defender joined Serie A club Como this summer having left Manchester United at the end of last season after his contract expired.

He signed an initial two-year deal but suffered a serious knee injury just 23 minutes into his debut against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia.

Later in August the France international was removed from the club's squad list for the league season, and the injury has now forced him to call time on his illustrious career.

"They say all good things must come to an end," Varane wrote in a lengthy Instagram message which revealed his plans for the future.

"A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

In all he made 480 club appearances across a 14-year career that saw him win the Champions League four times with Real, as well as earning 93 caps for France and lifting the 2018 World Cup.

He helped the Spanish club secure three LaLiga titles, having joined from Lens as an 18-year-old in 2011, and was a mainstay of the defence as Real dominated Europe's top competition, playing in three of the four finals the team won between 2014 and 2018.

His move to United in summer 2021 was anticipated to help re-energise the Old Trafford side after a number of disappointing seasons, but the Red Devils finished only sixth, third and eighth during his three-year stay, and failed to get beyond the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, one of his final acts for the club was helping them lift the 2024 FA Cup, defeating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. The team also won the Carabao Cup the previous campaign.

United posted on X: "You represented our colours with great distinction during your three seasons at Old Trafford.

"We thank you for your humility, leadership and commitment. May these qualities serve you well in your next venture.

"Once a Red, always a Red."

The highlight of his career came in 2018 when he played in all seven matches as France won the World Cup for a second time, scoring in the quarter-final against Uruguay, with Les Bleus going on to beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow.

He added on Instagram: "I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it.

"I hope I have made you all proud."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate, writing in August 2021:

He was the worst-kept secret in European football back in 2011. A teenage defender with height and speed, skilful enough to star at the highest level. He was only 17 years old but the world's biggest clubs were watching - much to Sir Alex Ferguson's frustration.

The story of Manchester United's pursuit of the young Raphael Varane took on greater significance one decade on from almost signing him. The defender has won one World Cup and four Champions Leagues since Ferguson jumped on that train to France.

The United legend's recollection of events in April 2011 is that Zinedine Zidane "scooped him up from under our noses" while chief executive David Gill was going through the finer points of the contract with Lens. In Madrid, a different conversation was happening.

Jose Mourinho was coming towards the end of his first season in the job and found himself confronted with the reality of what Pep Guardiola's Barcelona had become. The 5-0 defeat in the Nou Camp that November had been chastening. A rebuild was required.

In a meeting to discuss future plans, Zidane, working as a special adviser prior to being announced as the new sporting director that summer, declared there was a centre-back at Lens who would become better than World Cup-winning captain Laurent Blanc.