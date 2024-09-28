Pep Guardiola praises Man City midfield in absence of Rodri and gives update on Erling Haaland 'knocks'

Pep Guardiola became frustrated by repeated questions about Rodri after Man City's 1-1 draw at Newcastle, insisting his side's performance without the injured midfield ace was "exceptional".

A day after revealing Rodri would be out for the entire season with a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, Guardiola saw his City side drop points at St James' Park, with Anthony Gordon's penalty levelling the match following Josko Gvardiol's opener.

However, Guardiola praised Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis, who played in central midfield in Rodri's absence, as well as Bernardo Silva, who moved into the role later in the game.

"Guys I'm going to tell you, I know you're going to ask me all the time: of course we're going to miss Rodri," said Guardiola after several questions about the Spain midfielder during the post-match press conference.

"Physicality, his presence… I know it but he's not here. I'm judging Kovacic and Rico and Bernardo, how we have played. That was exceptional. I know if we don't do well it's because of Rodri [not being there]. I have to find a solution. We're going to find a solution.

"I would love Rodri to be here. But it is what it is. We had the chances to score, we should score. And in their stadium they can score. Apart from that I'm satisfied."

During the first half it appeared Erling Haaland would be the latest Man City player struck down with injury. The striker was seen limping after a challenge from Dan Burn saw the Newcastle defender's studs cut Haaland's ankle. However, Haaland was able to play the entire 90 minutes.

Image: Pep Guardiola during Man City's draw at Newcastle

"He has some knocks here but we will see in the next days [how he is]," said Guardiola afterwards.

The City boss is also without another key man Kevin De Bruyne, while Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake are also sidelined.

Analysis: How did City cope without Rodri?

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

In Man City's first Premier League game since Rodri's season-ending injury against Arsenal, there was intrigue into how Pep Guardiola would set up his side. The Spaniard was innovative as ever, with Manuel Akanji stepping out of defence to play alongside Mateo Kovacic when City had the ball. Rico Lewis pushed up to play alongside Ilkay Gundogan and form a box midfield.

Image: Man City's average positions graphic shows how Akanji (25) stepped into midfield alongside Kovacic (8), while Lewis (82) pushed forward with Gundogan (19)

Off the ball, there will have been disappointment Newcastle were able to play Anthony Gordon through to win the penalty on that one occasion in the second half but it was around the opposition box where Rodri's absence - and the additional blow of being without Kevin De Bruyne - was most keenly felt on Saturday. City struggled to pick a way through Newcastle's deep defence.

Kovacic topped the touches count - as Rodri so often does - and led the way for final-third passes, completing 93.3 per cent of those. On the left, Jack Grealish created five chances, including his assist for Josko Gvardiol. But City didn't play with the speed or swiftness in that area of that pitch required to carve out enough significant openings to grab a winner. There was a spark missing.

City recorded just one big chance created and an xG total of 0.87 - City's second-lowest tally of the season.

The absence of Rodri and De Bruyne was felt.