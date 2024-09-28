Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Anthony Gordon scores penalty to level after Josko Gvardiol opener at St James' Park

Anthony Gordon won a controversial penalty and then scored from the spot to earn Newcastle a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St James' Park and dent the title favourites' Premier League bid.

"I don't think it's a penalty," said former referee Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday after seeing Gordon race through on goal and then hit the deck after Ederson slid at his feet and appeared to make slight contact with the forward.

Ederson was booked for "a genuine attempt to play the ball but [denying] an obvious goal-scoring opportunity", according to the officials, and Gordon - playing as a centre forward in the absence of injured pair Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson - sent the keeper the wrong way to level the match.

Sub Phil Foden had City's best chance to regain the lead but sent his shot from Erling Haaland's flick straight at Nick Pope. The Newcastle keeper was worked harder by a powerful shot from Bernardo Silva late on but this was a below-par display from Pep Guardiola's team.

City, playing for the first time in the Premier League since Rodri was ruled out for the season and still without Kevin De Bruyne, struggled to pick a way through Newcastle's deep defence but led at the break through Josko Gvardiol's opener. The left-back found the bottom corner from inside the box following good play from Jack Grealish in the build-up.

The England winger played a key role in City's late equaliser against 10-player Arsenal last weekend and showed he is returning to form with neat play here - although he later risked a red card when he lashed out at Sandro Tonali, who he had a running battle with throughout.

There was concern during that first half that City would lose Haaland to injury after the striker was caught on the ankle by the studs of Dan Burn but he was able to continue despite a nasty cut. Injury-hit City - who only had eight players on their bench, including two goalkeepers - could ill afford to lose their front man too.

The defending champions have lost their last four Premier League games when they've been without both Rodri and De Bruyne from the start and while they ended that streak on Saturday they will leave the North East frustrated.

City still lead the Premier League table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday but Arsenal or Liverpool - who go to Wolves live on Sky Sports from 5.30pm - could go top by the end of the day, with Newcastle sitting in fifth, three points off the summit.

