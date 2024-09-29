Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag 'not thinking' about owners INEOS sacking him after Tottenham defeat

Erik ten Hag insists he is not worried about being sacked after Manchester United's miserable start to the season.

United produced a dismal first-half performance in Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham to leave them on seven points after six Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes was sent off just before the break, but the team's worst spell arguably came when they had 11 players on the pitch.

Gary Neville said the first half was the worst he had seen United under the current manager in his Sky Sports podcast.

However, Ten Hag, into his third season at the club, is confident that United's decision-makers will give him time.

Asked about his future, Ten Hag said: "No, I am not thinking about this. We all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group in the summer, also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad.

"But we knew it will take some time, how the window went, some players late in like Ugarte. Also, we have to make some improvement in organisation, some injuries, we need some time.

"We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don't have that concern."

Neville: Man Utd were 'absolutely disgusting'

Neville branded Manchester United's performance against Tottenham as "absolutely disgusting".

"The first half was as bad as it gets," said Neville during Sky Sports' commentary of the game.

"This is a shocking day, a sobering day. This is a really bad day for Ten Hag."

While Fernandes was unfortunate to be shown a straight red, the midfielder slipping as he went to tackle James Maddison, his dismissal drew no sympathy from Neville.

"That sums up Manchester United in the first half. They have been an absolute disgrace.

"It's one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag. And that is saying something. It is really bad."

After six games this term, United are just 12th in the league table with less than half the points as leaders Liverpool.

Neville later added: "Today has shocked me how low they've gone. It was a really bad one.

"I know that David Moyes had some bad ones in the early days, so has Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] along the way, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ralf Rangnick, but that felt like one of those days today where they sank really low."

Redknapp: Ten Hag has had enough time

Jamie Redknapp says Ten Hag has "had enough time" and does not think he is "the man to take it forward.

"I'm seeing performances at the moment that are the kinds that get a manager sacked," Redknapp said.

"I do feel sorry for the manager. He looks out of his depth, he looks lost.

"When your club is actively looking for another manager [in the summer] to come in and take your place, you are in a massively untenable position.

"I just don't see how he can keep his job with these performances. I don't see how he can turn it around.

"I think he's had enough time. I know they've won two trophies, but I don't see how he's the man to take it forward.

"But I also don't see who is because it's such a difficult job right now."