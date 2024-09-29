Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Brennan Johnson sparks big win for Spurs as Bruno Fernandes is sent off for United

Tottenham produced an utterly dominant performance as they beat miserable Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Brennan Johnson scored early following Micky van de Ven's driving run and though Bruno Fernandes' red card made United's task trickier, Spurs were superior throughout. Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke better reflected their superiority.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag's team languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and the United manager facing fresh questions about what exactly he is building. Back-to-back wins for Ange Postecoglou's side lift them up to eighth.

Even at 3-0 down, the scoreline severely flattered Manchester United. They have had some horror shows in recent years, but this ranks amongst their most dysfunctional performances. They were abysmal in and out of possession, in terms of their discipline, and at doing the very basics. They were being embarrassed before Bruno’s sending off, so that cannot be used as an excuse here. United have been undressed by a Spurs side who surely can’t believe what an easy evening they’ve had at Old Trafford.

Tottenham overwhelmed United from the kick-off with Van de Ven's extraordinary run setting up the breakthrough goal. The home side were trying to counter but in stepped the big centre-back, setting the tone by surging half the length of the pitch.

Johnson converted unmarked at the far post for his fourth goal in four games and came close to adding a second soon after when he hit the post following another sweeping move down the Spurs left. There was even a Cristian Romero scissor kick just wide.

Alejandro Garnacho did volley against the outside of the post but it offered the briefest of respite. The first of two Timo Werner chances at the other end was far clearer but he could not beat Andre Onana either time. United were abject, the gulf in quality alarming.

Fernandes' red card late in the first half, harsh given he slipped before connecting with James Maddison's ankle, only exacerbated the issue. United could not regroup, Kulusevski doubling the advantage with a cushioned volley soon after the interval.

United did show some spirit, making for an entertaining game even with them down two goals one player, but it was too little and too late. Any hope of an unlikely comeback ended when Solanke slid in from close range to make it three. Spurs were superb.

Team news: Manchester United went with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as their midfield partnership for the first time.

Tottenham were without Heung-Min Son through injury and named an attacking line-up in his absence with James Maddison in a deeper role.

Awful afternoon for Ten Hag

Since losing heavily at home to Liverpool, there have been enough hints of promise to have the more optimistic United supporters believing that Ten Hag might be building an exciting new team but afternoons like this test that theory to its absolute limit.

While the officials were booed from the field as a result of Fernandes' harsh red card, that incident could not mask the fact that United were exposed as an abject outfit long before that. It was damning for Ten Hag as this was close to his strongest side.

Fernandes' form is a bigger issue than his sending off. If Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are to be the future of United's midfield, it looks a problem in the present. Is Joshua Zirkzee really capable of scoring the goals required of a United striker?

There were a series of individual errors when building from the back but so long is the list of culprits that the finger of blame surely points at the coach who appears unable to set them up in a style with which they are comfortable. The patterns are still absent.

Even with 11, the gaps in midfield were astonishing, half the team high up the pitch, the defence still so deep. If it is not what Ten Hag wants, why is it still happening in his third season? If it is, the explanation for it is yet to be forthcoming. Patience is running out.

United's new ownership team are known to have looked for alternatives in the summer before not only sticking with the Dutchman but backing him in the transfer market. But they need to see much more than this. Twelfth with a negative goal difference.

Ten Hag: Below the level we expect

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag speaking in the press conference:

"What I saw in the first 30 minutes is below the level that we can expect from a Manchester United team. Even when we concede the goal, stay calm and control the game, stick together, stick to the plan and we have a foothold in the game."

Asked if the issues were psychological rather than tactical, he added: "Definitely. The players got very stressed after conceding so quickly and made very bad decisions on the ball when they had the chance to play over. They should have done better than this."

On the subject of his future, when quizzed on whether those above him will conclude that he is not the man to take the club forward, he said:

"No, I am not thinking about this. We all made together this decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group in the summer, also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad.

"But we knew it will take some time, how the window went, some players late in like Ugarte. Also, we have to make some improvement in organisation, some injuries, we need some time.

"We are all on one page or in one boat together, the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don't have that concern."

Bruno: Never a red card

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes speaking to Sky Sports:

"I take him with my ankle, it's a clear foul but never a red card. Even Maddison when he gets up, he said it was a foul but never a red card.

"For me, it's not a good decision.

"I let my team-mates down with one man down. I do appreciate everything they did on the pitch, it was tough for them.

"We didn't start the game well. When it's 11 vs 11, the result is on their side then we get the situation with the red card.

"They did very well, they tried. We conceded another two goals, but it was difficult to cover all the spaces.

"It's many good things we can take from this. The resilience of the team was there and I'm proud of them."

Ange: Outstanding performance

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought it was an outstanding performance.

"We started the game well, scored a great goal and probably should have had two or three. The pressure then overwhelms them and they get the red card.

"After that, I thought we controlled the game well. Just an outstanding effort from all the lads."

Story of the match in stats...