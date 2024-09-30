Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker emerges as a Bayern Munich target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich are watching developments on Alisson Becker.

Manchester United are watching Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson as they look for a new No 2.

THE TIMES

A defiant Erik ten Hag has said 'I'm not expecting to be sacked' after Manchester United lost at home to Tottenham.

Lewis Hamilton says he has struggled with depression from a very early age.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The brother of a West Bromwich Albion fan who died after collapsing at Hillsborough has demanded to know why paramedics took 15 minutes to arrive in the stands.

Tom Kim accused American players of swearing at him during the Presidents Cup as hostilities boiled over on the penultimate day.

DAILY MAIL

Play was suspended for 15 minutes in the Madrid derby as Atletico fans pelted Real keeper Thibaut Courtois with objects.

Tim Lewis' apparently-petulant storming out of the directors' box at the Etihad Stadium is not the first time he has raised eyebrows in Manchester with a hasty departure.

Lord Norman Foster's globally-renowned design firm appears to be the frontrunner should Manchester United revamp Old Trafford or build a new, state-of-the-art stadium within their existing footprint.

With no agreement on a New Deal for football in sight, the EFL cancelled its quarterly meeting at which clubs were due to discuss matters last Thursday.

League Two Harrogate Town have become the latest victims of a series of cyber-attacks.

Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly set to step out of retirement to join Barcelona following the injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson will be worth £150m in the near future.

DAILY MIRROR

Amanda Staveley is ready to get back into the Premier League by investing Middle East cash in Tottenham before the end of the year.

Manchester United fans furiously called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked midway through their 3-0 loss against Tottenham.

The Premier League confirmed the VAR checked Bruno Fernanes' foul on James Maddison and confirmed the referee's call of serious foul play.

Jadon Sancho rubbed salt into Manchester United's wounds by reposting Chelsea's result on social media minutes after their defeat to Spurs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is convinced that Bryan Mbeumo will leave the club in the near future following his sensational start to the campaign.

DAILY RECORD

St Johnstone have made a move to land former Motherwell player Simo Valakari as their next manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Simo Valakari is set to be appointed St Johnstone boss after a move for Tiernan Lynch collapsed at the 11th hour.