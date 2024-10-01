 Skip to content

Sky Sports Cup: Aberdeen, Boroughmuir Thistle, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Motherwell, Partick Thistle & Rangers learn quarter-final fate

Matches in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals will be played on or before November 10; watch SWPL leaders Rangers host champions Celtic on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm, kick-off 6pm

Tuesday 1 October 2024 16:23, UK

Find out who Aberdeen, Boroughmuir Thistle, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Rangers will face in the Sky Sports quarter-finals

Holders Rangers will visit Motherwell in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Jo Potter's Rangers - who are top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after seven wins from seven - got to the last eight with a victory over Dundee United, while Motherwell edged Hamilton Accies in a 5-4 thriller.

There is a repeat of the 2022 final as SWPL champions Celtic - who progressed to this stage with a 7-0 win over Montrose - host six-time winners Glasgow City, after they beat Hearts.

Elsewhere, after their 7-0 win at Queen's Park, seven-time winners Hibernian take on last season's runners-up Partick Thistle, with Brian Graham's side beating Spartans 3-2.

The only SWPL 2 club remaining in the cup, Boroughmuir Thistle, thrashed Livingston 8-0 to reach the quarter-finals and are rewarded with a home game against Aberdeen, who beat Gartcairn.

All quarter-final matches will be played on or before November 10.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports

  • Rangers vs Celtic - Thursday October 3; kick-off 6pm
  • Glasgow City vs Celtic - Saturday October 12; kick-off 3pm
  • Celtic vs Rangers - Sunday November 17; kick-off 12pm

