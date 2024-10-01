Erik ten Hag backed by senior players to turn Manchester United form around - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag has support within the Manchester United dressing room among senior players as he fights for his future at the club.

Newcastle United will be left with a bill of around £1bn if they push ahead with a proposal to expand and rebuild St James' Park.

The Football Association has been accused of "wasting" a coroner's time after claiming that it was not in the public interest for him to investigate whether football killed a former professional player with dementia.

English cricket is ready to block players appearing in franchise leagues amid fears of an exodus of talent during the domestic season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is closing in on securing as many as 100 suitors for the £500m-valued Hundred sell-off ahead of a first-bid deadline this month.

George Ford and Alex Mitchell are both doubts for England's autumn internationals after the half-back pairing were sidelined with injury with no clear return date.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) is expected to present a raft of potential law amendments to World Rugby in a bid to speed up the game and increase ball-in-play time.

The Barcelona cost-cutting measures that saw Ilkay Gundogan leave this summer, as well as other recent major departures, means the club have reduced their wage bill from €670m (£557m) to €500m (£415m) - but even so it has announced losses of €91m (£75m).

DAILY STAR

Manchester United players would welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy becoming their next manager if Erik ten Hag gets sacked.

Dwight McNeil fired Everton to their first three points of the season over the weekend - and he celebrated in style, making a trip to his local Toby Carvery.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag's former assistant Benni McCarthy has claimed the Dutchman lacks "passion", "wasted Cristiano Ronaldo", and admits "it's not easy" under his leadership.

Everton's prospective new owners have committed to giving Sean Dyche significant transfer funds in January.

Manchester United cult hero Federico Macheda has signed for his 13th club just 15 years after his iconic debut against Aston Villa.

Scott McTominay has revealed the main difference between playing for Manchester United and Napoli, explaining tactical work is more intense in Italy.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to hijack Manchester United's move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite - by swooping in January.

THE TIMES

Manchester United face fresh Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) challenges if they go another year without playing in the Champions League.

Worcester Warriors have confirmed they will apply to join the Championship for the 2025-26 season and Wasps are expected to follow suit.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted retirement is on the horizon after admitting his priority is no longer winning awards for being the best player.

Jurgen Klopp has again distanced himself from the German national team job, tipping Julian Nagelsmann to stay in the role for "much, much longer" than his current contract.

Arsenal have suffered a major blow with Martin Odegaard still a 'long way' from being considered fully fit.

DAILY MAIL

Victor Osimhen has boldly declared his own price tag, insisting his transfer value should be in excess of €100m (£83.3m).

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has quashed any speculation linking him with the Germany national team role.

Ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has the backing of none other than Sir Alex Ferguson to become a potential replacement for embattled Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag according to reports in Italy.

THE ATHLETIC

Bayern Munich are set to make a late decision on the availability of striker Harry Kane before Wednesday's Champions League tie against Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest have arranged a deal with Viv Anderson to buy the European Cup winner's medal that their former player had put up for auction.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi's return to the Rangers first team has boosted the dressing room - after several prominent top team stars backed him to be welcomed back.

Crisis-hit Inverness CT are on the verge of going into administration.