Milutin Osmajic: Preston forward handed eight-match ban and £15,000 fine after biting Blackburn's Rovers defender Owen Beck

Preston North End striker Mulatin Osmajic has been handed an eight-match ban and £15,000 fine for biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck.

The incident took place during the Championship meeting between the two sides on September 22, as tempers flared towards the end of the game.

Beck was shown a straight red for kicking out at Preston's Duane Holmes before Osmajic reacted and was booked by referee Matthew Donohue.

The Blackburn defender indicated he had been bitten by Osjamic and his manager John Eustace confirmed the claims after the game.

"He's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck," he said after full-time. "He's shown all the lads. He's a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up."

The FA confirmed the decision to suspend the player in a statement released on Friday morning, which read: "Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension and £15,000 fine for misconduct during the match against Blackburn Rovers.

"The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing."

The club also responded with a statement of their own, which read: "Preston North End acknowledge the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to give Milutin Osmajić an eight-match suspension and fine the striker £15,000.

"The Montenegro international has been sanctioned after admitting he had committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute of the recent Championship match against Blackburn Rovers.

"The suspension means Milutin will be unavailable for selection until Saturday November 23 for the home clash with Derby County.

"PNE will be making no further comment until the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons have been published."

Smith: Absolutely bizarre from Osmajic

Sky Sports' Sue Smith speaking on Ref Watch:

"I just don't know what would make someone want to do that in a football match.

"Absolutely bizarre. It's similar to Luis Suarez all that time ago. It is so bizarre."

